Will Asian airlines allow female flight attendants to leave the make up and tight clothes at home? | The Thaiger

Will Asian airlines allow female flight attendants to leave the make up and tight clothes at home?
Some regional airlines, principally AirAsia and Vietnam’s VietJet Air are being criticised for putting young female flight attendants in tight-fitting clothes or revealing outfits either on the job or in promotional videos.
The local online ‘outrage’ follows an announcement this week that Britain’s Virgin Atlantic has dropped a requirement that female flight attendants wear makeup. This sees Virgin join other major carriers that have eased their dress and grooming requirements after complaints about turning female employees into sex objects.
Just over a year ago, two Malaysian ruling party lawmakers chided the homegrown low-cost airlines AirAsia and Firefly for dressing their stewardesses in uniforms that are “too revealing”.
Senator Abdullah Mat Yasim, a division chief of the, then, ruling Umno party, said in Parliament the fitted attire of AirAsia’s and Firefly’s female flight attendants can “arouse passengers”, the New Straits Times reported.
VietJet took matters a step further with some racy promotions and select flights featuring bikini-clad flight hostesses. The airline is owned by a woman who hasn’t been afraid of using ‘sex’ to help launch the Vietnamese budget airline.
Meanwhile, Virgin Atlantic announced this week that female cabin crew members can work without wearing makeup. If they want to keep using lipstick and foundation, they must stick to an approved palette of shades.
A Virgin airline executive said the changes – which also include making it easier for women to wear pants over Virgin’s familiar red skirts – came after listening to employees.
“Not only do the new guidelines offer an increased level of comfort, they also provide our team with more choice on how they want to express themselves at work,” Virgin Atlantic Executive Vice President Mark Anderson said in a statement.
Last month, a separate union that represents American Airlines cabin crews objected to a video showing people dressed as flight attendants performing a musical number that suggested American uses sex appeal to attract high-paying passengers. The airline said it had no involvement in the skit.
Phuket hotels under pressure to perform
by Bill Barnett C9 Hotelworks
Despite registering a record high 9 million passenger arrivals at the island’s gateway international airport in 2018, performance data is indicating that a slowdown in its double-digit growth rates over the past few years is on the horizon for Thailand’s resort destination of Phuket.
While airport arrivals grew 8% year-on-year, the gains posted were at their lowest level since 2015 according to consulting group C9 Hotelworks newly released Phuket Hotel Market Update.
As the first half of 2018 saw arrivals soar by 17% versus the same period in 2017, the second half of the year was marred by the Chinese boat accident which decelerated momentum and by the end of the year annualized hotel demand had declined by 4%.
Commenting on the rise and fall of 2018 C9’s report indicated the period of August through October eradicated the early gains in the year. At that juncture, despite negative industry sentiment of a continued drop, a soft landing ensued in the final two months of the year driven mostly on rates, and by year-end the new normal kicked in.
Moving into 2019, and looking to put the benchmark in perspective for Phuket hotels, Jesper Palmqvist of hospitality intelligence group STR said “When looking at the long term historic trend, the pipeline of new supply but conversely also the increased competition in the region for Chinese demand, it is plausible that this recent pressure on Phuket performance will continue into the second half of the year, with an increased spread in performance among the hotels – basically a tightening of the market compared to the past couple of years.”
“This trend continued throughout peak season into 2019 where January was similar to that of 2015, with overall demand shifting by -6% compared to the same month last year. Indications in daily data for the important month of February echoes the sentiment hitting numbers close to 2017, leading to peak season ending with a noticeable step back.”
“In addition, it is likely that March may also see a year-over-year decline from last year, but as we approach low season again we do not expect negative growth to continue to the same extent.”
Closing out the outlook on Phuket, one of the key takeaways from C9 Hotelworks report is that India is seeing a rapid escalation of market prominence.
In 2018 Indian inbound travelers recorded a 56% year-on-year increase as direct flights to the island were opened from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. With more airlift coming in 2019, eyes are now turned to the subcontinent as a supplement for the Mainland China mass travel machine.
Bangkok Airways spending 3 billion on new planes, airports
PHOTO: A Bangkok Airways ATR 72-600 dwarfed by a Thai Airways ‘jumbo’
Bangkok Airways is putting aside 3 billion baht to finance two new aircraft to support their growing passenger numbers.
The local airline is forecasting a 3% growth in bums-on-seats this year to over 6 million passengers. The airline’s CEO says they hope to purchase two new ATR 72-600 aircraft. He says they’re hoping to take delivery before the middle of this year. The company is also spending some of the funds on maintenance and refurbishment of its single-aisle Airbus fleet.
Bangkok Airways already runs 40 aircraft – nine Airbus A320s, 15 Airbus A319s, 11 ATR 72-600s and 5 ATR 72-500s.
The airline is also set to spend on its three airports in Koh Samui, Trat and Sukhothai with a runway extension planned for its Trat operation.
For new routes, Bangkok Airways is poised to capitalize on its regional strengths, opening up flights into Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.
For Vietnam, Bangkok Air already operates a Bangkok-Cam Ranh route with four flights a week after operating the Bangkok-Phu Quoc route with seven flights per week as well as Chiang Mai-Hanoi. It’s also increasing the frequency of the Bangkok-Da Nang route to 14 flights per week, up from seven flights.
The airline is also proposing increased flights for it’s Chiang Mai-Luang Prabang, Bangkok-Vientiane, Bangkok-Krabi and Bangkok-Mandalay routes.
The ATR 72-600 is a popular plane for the leisure routes and smaller airports
China lowers growth targets to lowest in 28 years
“A more complicated environment as well as risks and challenges, foreseeable and otherwise, that are greater in number and size.”
by Chong Koh Ping, The Straits Times – Asia News Network
China will set lower growth targets, between 6-6.5% this year, as the world’s second largest economy loses steam due to the ongoing trade war with the US along with weaker domestic and global demand.
“We must be fully prepared for a tough struggle,” said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the opening of the annual session of the national Parliament this morning.
“A full analysis of developments in and outside China shows that in pursuing development this year, we face a graver and more complicated environment as well as risks and challenges, foreseeable and otherwise, that are greater in number and size.”
While he noted the “mounting downward pressure” on the economy, he stressed that massive stimulus to prop up growth will not be rolled out this time.
“We must not attend to immediate concerns or adopt short-term stimulus policies that will end up undermining long-term development and generating new risks.”
To give the manufacturing and small and micro businesses a leg-up, he announced further tax cuts and a reduction in company contributions to social insurance schemes in the government’s work report to help them cope with the rising costs of doing business.
The world’s second largest economy expanded at its slowest pace in 28 years to grow at 6.6% in 2018, down from 6.8% in 2017.
Economists expect growth this year to ease to below 6.3 per cent. In recent weeks, Beijing has loosened credit, rolled out more infrastructure projects and cut taxes to support the economy.
Mr Li told nearly 3,000 lawmakers at the Great Hall of The People in Beijing that 2019 is a crucial year for China to reach its goal of becoming a “moderately prosperous” society, referring to the country’s aim to double 2010 gross domestic product (GDP) and per capita income and lifting all citizens from extreme poverty by 2020.
Some 800 billion yuan will be pumped in to build railways, and another 1.8 trillion yuan for building roads and waterway projects.
More investments will be pumped in for intercity transportation, logistics, utilities, disaster prevention and aviation, he added.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the opening of the annual session of the national Parliament this morning
