Vietnam
Vietnam resumes five international flight destinations including the US
Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Administration has approved the resumption of five international flights among nine to Cambodia, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and the US starting from January 1, following the agreements with authorities to implement the government’s plan earlier this month.
Vietnam Airlines, with four flights per week to Cambodia, will be the first international flight on January 5, with Vietjet Air and All Nippon Airways already having confirmed their flights on January 6.
Flights from Japan will not be able to operate as early as January 1 since Japanese agencies will be closed for the New Year’s vacation, and travellers will not be able to be tested for Covid-19 in accordance with requirements.
Taiwan, on the other hand, has agreed to the flight restoration plan but has requested that the number of flights on each route in each direction is increased to at least five per week, rather than the four that Vietnam had planned with Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, and Bamboo Airways.
Singapore will receive two Vietnam Airlines flights per week, whilst Vietnamjet Air will fly once a week.
For the US route, Vietnam Airlines will fly on a regular schedule as it is the only airline that has been granted a license to do so.
On the other hand, South Korea, Laos, and China, on the other hand, have yet to reveal their plans, while Thailand has proposed additional dialogues and exchanges.
There will be four flights per week on each route in each direction during the first phase after it halts international flights in March 2020, and that number will be increased to seven after two weeks.
SOURCE: Khmer Times
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
How is the work culture for women in Thailand? | Ask the Girls (Pt. 1)
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,575 new cases; provincial totals
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Vientiane orders to bar New Year gatherings amdist fears of Omicron
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
Myanmar military and ethnic army clashes continue, bullets land on Thai soil
Malaysia lifts travel ban on eight African countries
Vietnam resumes five international flight destinations including the US
Pattaya hotel raided for gambling, 42 people arrested
Tourist Police launch “New Year New Normal 2022” campaign
Chiang Mai hoteliers ordered to strictly follow Covid prevention for Test & Go travellers
Movie theatre set up at Prachinburi graveyard to entertain the dead
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? A new book makes you wonder.
Thailand News Update | No curfews or lockdown ‘for now’ in Thailand
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
Pattaya bar raided for the 6th time & New Year countdown is on | GMT
Tourism officials say Test & Go suspension could have knock-on affect for Phuket
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Escaped Israeli officially cleared of Covid-19, now faces prosecution
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2021
Ministry of Tourism survey shows tourists enjoy Thailand in 2021
Thailand News Update | Omicron Update & Impacts on Thai tourism
Israeli who escaped with Covid-19 now in custody in Koh Samui
Thai Omicron cases surpass 100, world tightens restrictions
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
Civil Aviation Authority notifies airlines of new regulations for entering Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
- Phuket4 days ago
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
- Phuket1 day ago
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
- Events7 hours ago
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
Ministry of Tourism survey shows tourists enjoy Thailand in 2021
- Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Discover MontAzure, Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
- Thailand2 days ago
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox