Vietnam Ministry of Labour cracks down on illegal workers
In the struggles facing Vietnam with a new Covid-19 outbreak, the country has announced a crackdown on illegal foreign workers. The Ministry of Labour – Invalids and Social Affairs has requested tightening on the rules and enforcement of expats working in Vietnam in an official announcement. They urged provincial and municipal officials to get strict on foreign workers and consider deporting those who do not have proper work permits or have not followed all the proper procedures to work legally in Vietnam.
A major reason for the tightening is the rollercoaster of Covid-19 outbreaks in Vietnam, which spent most of last year with closed borders but very few Covid-19 infections, but is now battling a new variant and outbreaks around the country, leading to lockdowns and restrictions. The Minister of Labour believes that foreigners are a liability when they are coming into Vietnam all around the country illegally to find work.
The minister requested that local officials ramp up labour inspections and not be lenient on violations by any organisation or person who employs illegal staff or breaks any labour laws of Vietnam. Furthermore, he tasked appropriate agencies to review the status and legitimacy of all foreign staff for businesses and establishments throughout the country.
Aside from the crackdown inside the country, calls for strengthening borders were made to be more strict on managing foreigners entering Vietnam. The minister wants all foreign workers properly registered and to crackdown completely on all immigrants working illegally in Vietnam.
The announcement called on local authorities in all municipalities to be much more inflexible in issuing any new work permits, following current procedures and regulations strictly.
While they are complying with these crackdown instructions, the minister also asked that all businesses and establishments with foreign staff be inspected for compliance with all Covid-19 safety measures. Any business found to not meet the safety regulations will be closed.
SOURCE: Ministry of Labour
All residents in Ho Chi Minh to be tested for Covid following outbreak in the city
A Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam’s largest city of Ho Chi Minh has driven the Vietnamese government to test all residents for the virus. While infections in Vietnam have remained low, a new cluster linked to a religious mission has been reported in the city and what a local officials call a “very dangerous” new variant was recently found in the country.
Since the start of the pandemic, Vietnam has reported a total of 7,000 Covid-19 infections and 47 coronavirus-related deaths. The country has reported a spike in cases over the past month with the latest outbreak infecting at least 125 people involved in a Christian mission. Those nearest the mission have already been tested and are currently in lockdown.
Officials say they plan to test all of the city’s 13 million people, at a rate of 100 thousand a day, an ambitious testing campaign set to take about 4 months. In addition to testing, new social distancing measures will be enacted throughout the city for the next 15 days, starting today. Shops and restaurants are closed, religious activities are suspended.
All events that gather more than 10 people in public are banned city-wide, but the city is considering to lower the number of people to just five.
Vietnam has been commended for its rapid handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, quickly closing borders, quarantining, and testing everyone who entered the country. Contract tracing and testing were far-reaching.
SOURCE: BBC
Vietnamese president asks US for help with Covid-19 vaccination efforts
The President of Vietnam has written to US President, Joe Biden, asking for help with Covid-19 vaccines as his country battles a surge in infections. Over 4,000 new cases have been recorded since a fourth wave took hold at the end of April.
The country has received 2 shipments of 2.5 million AstraZeneca doses through Covax, the global initiative set up to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. But with a population of 97 million, Vietnam has so far only received 400,000 doses from a total order of 30 million from AstraZeneca. To date, a million doses have been administered, while 28,000 people have received 2 doses.
In his letter to Biden, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc thanks the US for its US$4 billion contribution to Covax.
“Covax is truly a valuable and timely support that helps Vietnam and many developing countries in the fight against the pandemic amid the global vaccine shortage.”
The Vietnamese leader commends the US government’s decision to send 80 million extra vaccine doses to help global inoculation efforts, pointing to the growing Covid crisis in Southeast Asia. Phuc says he hopes American support for Vietnam will continue, suggesting both countries improve their cooperation on the research, production, and technology transfer agreements for Covid-19 vaccines.
According to a Vietnam News report, Phuc praises the partnership between the US and Vietnam, saying it will continue to benefit the citizens of both countries. The Vietnamese leader has also asked the governments of Russia, China, and Japan to support Vietnam’s vaccination efforts, calling for more cooperation on all aspects of Covid-19 vaccine production.
Vietnam has recorded 7,168 infections and 47 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
SOURCE: Vietnam News
New Covid-19 variant in Vietnam, a hybrid of Indian and UK strain
A combination of the so-called Indian variant and UK variant of Covid-19 with rapid airborne transmission has been discovered in Vietnam. The country, like Thailand, locked down hard and early and largely avoided the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, only to have a new outbreak bring exponentially worse infections and death in April. The discovery of this new strain is contributing to this severely rapid spread of new infections.
According to Vietnam’s Health Minister, the hybrid variant concentrates in throat fluid allowing it to spread very quickly. Vietnam has seen 7 Covid-19 variants previous to this one, and this hybrid will be announced the global genetic strains soon. Speculation exists on whether this unique hybrid of the 2 variants will end up branded with a geographical name, being dubbed the Vietnam variant, as the recent naming of a variant originating in Egypt but identified in Thailand has raised ire with government officials after being dubbed the Thai variant.
Vietnam had engaged in mass quarantine and thorough contact tracing during the beginnings of Covid-19, largely avoiding outbreaks. The government is now acting similarly, placing new restrictions on businesses and mobility. Tourist and religious destinations, along with eateries, salons, and massage parlours, have all been closed.
Also like Thailand, Vietnam has had a very slow vaccine roll-out, with only half a million fully vaccinated citizens. They currently have a stockpile of 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines but are procuring 30 million Pfizer vaccines, and are in talks to produce Russia’s Sputnik vaccine as well as developing their own domestic jab.
The Health Minister did not cite any specific numbers of how many infections in Vietnam were of this new hybrid variant. But the current Covid-19 outbreak has brought a much larger number of infections to the country. Vietnam has now had more than 6,700 Covid-19 infections and 47 fatalities. More than half of the country’s territories are currently experiencing outbreaks. Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi have been affected as well as important industrial regions and other major cities throughout the country.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
