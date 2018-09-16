Connect with us

Typhoon Mankhut batters Hong Kong and Macau

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Swaying buildings, scaffolding being torn off buildings under construction, collapsed walls, smashed windows and flooding. That’s the result after Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into Hong Kong and Macau today around lunchtime.

Heavy rain and strong winds have delivered storm surges of up to three metres in coastal regions such as Heng Fa Chuen in eastern Hong Kong Island and Tai O in western Lantau Island.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the highest storm warning this morning around 9.30am.

The warnings included forecasts that the storm surges will be about 3.5 metres or higher at Victoria Harbour between noon and 4pm. In Hung Hom, dozens of windows at the office building One Harbourfront were smashed, with papers flying around the building.

The Transport Department said at least seven sections of roads across the city were closed to traffic because of fallen trees.

Over in Macau, which was severely damaged during last year’s Super Typhoon Hato, residents had stayed off the streets, but small groups of tourists were still braving the wind and rain.

The Pearl Delta region, which includes Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macau, is one of the most densely populated locations in the world.

Air Asia cancel flights into southern China

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 16, 2018

By

Air Asia has announced the cancellation of 32 regional flights through southern China scheduled on Sunday as there was potential the flights could be affected by Typhoon Mangkhut.

Flights affected are routes landing in Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen, China.

The affected return flights are Phuket-Macao, Don Mueng-Hong Kong, Don  Meuang-Macao, Don Meuang-Shantou, Chiang Mai-Hong Kong, Utapao-Macao, Phuket-Hong Kong, Chiang Mai-Macao, Don Meuang-Kwangchow and Don Meuang-Shenzhen.

Tropical Typhoon Mangkhut passed through the northern islands of The Philippines early on Saturday morning and made landfall in southern China around midday today.

Read more about the damage in the region HERE.

The airline said its staff would inform passengers who have advance bookings to notify them of the new schedules.
Mangkhut will hit China coast around noon today

The Thaiger

Published

11 hours ago

on

September 16, 2018

By

Typhoon Mangkhut will pass over the coast of southern China and be closest to the Pearl Delta, one of the most densely urbanised regions in the world, around noon today.

So far, it's been recorded as she strongest storm this year. It's just barreled through the northern Philippines and is now headed for China. It brought ferocious winds and torrential rain when it hit the northern coast of Luzon island yesterday morning around 2am.

Typhoon Mangkhut, known locally as Ompong in The Philippines, made landfall in Cagayan province on northeast Luzon island. The tropical cyclone put at least five million people at risk as it made its way northwest from the Pacific Ocean after already hitting Guam and Marshall Islands.

Mangkhut, considered the strongest storm on the planet so far this year, was the 15th to hit the Philippines in 2018. Its tropical storm-force winds extended 880 kilometres across, according to the country's weather agency, making...
“Please stop eating dog meat” – Hanoi city government

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 15, 2018

By

by Paul Kennedy - Viet Nam News/The Nation

An international animal welfare charity is welcoming the news that the city government is considering banning the consumption of dog meat. But only in certain areas.

Humane Society International say it’s time for those who make a living from slaughtering and selling dogs to look for another profession, and understand the dangers of selling the meat.

This week Hanoi People’s Committee issued a statement saying the practice of dispatching, trading and eating dog and cat meat was cruel and left a bad impression on tourists and expats. They also pointed to the possibility of diseases that could affect people who eat infected meat.

Dog meat, either raw or cooked, can be found in markets and restaurants all over the capital. There are reports of dogs being stolen from homes and sold for consumption.


Embracing the reputation of a “civilised and modern ...
