Phang Nga
Over 20 sea turtles dying off Phuket and Phang-Nga in two months
One of Thailand’s best known marine biologists is alerting us about the carnage for Phuket’s turtle population over the past two months.
More than 20 sea turtles have landed on beaches in Phuket and Phang-nga, most of them dying with the rest being seriously injured and little chance of survival in the past two months. Thorn Thamrongnavaswasdi, Vice Dean of the fisheries faculty of Kasetsart University, presented the grisly toll yesterday.
The marine scientist says that more than 20 green turtles and Olive Ridley turtles were found on Mai Khao beach in the north of Phuket and a beach in Phang-nga province in the past two months.
Most of them were already dead with plastic or pieces of fish net wrapped around their legs or necks. He added that the remaining turtles had serious wounds and were unlikely to survive even though they were taken to a rehabilitation centre for treatment.
Mai Khao and Thai Muang beaches have been a spawning ground for sea turtles which come to the beaches during October-February period. But Thorn said that the leatherback turtles have been missing for four years now.
He points out that floating plastic in the sea poses a serious threat to sea turtles. He says fishermen had stumbled on several sea turtles trapped in plastic bags or fish nets and helped to free them from the entanglement and brought them back to the shore for treatment.
Thorn said most of these sea turtles came back to spawn on the two beaches but many of them were caught in plastic traps in the sea and died.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Phang Nga
All four bodies of missing Phang Nga fishermen found
The search continued off the coast of Phang Nga for the four for a week since their boat overturned last Tuesday (September 4).
Read more about the original reports of their missing boat HERE.
A body was found floating off Phang Nga on Friday (September 7) and is currently being checked for identification but was not thought to be one of the missing men.
Read more about that discovery HERE.
Yesterday Royal Thai Navy officers were notified by local fishermen in Phang Nga that the bodies of four missing fishermen were found and recovered. The bodies are being kept at Tai Muang Chiapat ...
Phang Nga
Body found floating off Phang Nga
Meanwhile, the search continues off the coast of Phang Nga for four fishermen after their boat overturned last Tuesday (September 4).
Raead more about the fateful boat-trip HERE.
On Friday (September 7) a body was found by local fishermen one mile offshore. Officers from the Royal Thai Navy were called to assist in the recovery the body. Relatives of the four missing fishermen were informed about the discovery.
Bu tnone of the relatives believe that the body is one of the four missing fishermen as they are not familiar with the clothes on the body. In addition the body appears to have been floating in the sea for longer than a week.
However identification tests are now b...
Phang Nga
Search continues for four missing fishermen off Phang Nga
A search team from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office and the Royal Thai Navy have continued the search for the four missing men since the reports came in that they hadn't returned.
The four missing are 32 year old Somkit Toasakun, 25 year old Nattapong Martsit, 40 year old Tanapong Kongsap and another man whose name isn't known. All four fishermen are from Tai Muang, Phang Nga.
They departed from a pier in Tai Muang last Tuesday (September 4) with 40 kilograms of bait. The boat was later found overturned with the anchor dropped, two nautical miles to the west of Takua Pa.
Local fishermen have told the searchers that there was a sudden strong wind in the open sea last Tuesday evening.
Continue Reading
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
Air Asia cancel flights into southern China
Hua Hin’s Centara Grand Beach Resort make it into list of best heritage hotels
Typhoon Mankhut batters Hong Kong and Macau
Over 20 sea turtles dying off Phuket and Phang-Nga in two months
67 year old and grand-daughter murdered in Samut Prakan
Focus still on Nigerians from Tourist Police – Romance scams
Calls to restrict foreign property purchases in Bangkok
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Mangkhut will hit China coast around noon today
Elephant electrocuted in Samut Prakan
Trash Hero Phuket in World Beach Cleanup Day
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
“Please stop eating dog meat” – Hanoi city government
Thai police head to the UK to interview the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
Mangkhut claims two lives as it heads towards Hong Kong
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
Thai Life10 hours ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
Krabi1 day ago
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
-
Phuket1 day ago
Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day
-
National3 days ago
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
-
Phuket3 days ago
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
-
Samui2 days ago
Koh Tao businessman announces his suicide, then kills himself
-
National3 days ago
Two weather systems cooking up a storm, heading our way
-
Regional2 days ago
The Philippines and northern Vietnam prepare for typhoons
You must be logged in to post a comment Login