Hua Hin

Hua Hin’s Centara Grand Beach Resort make it into list of best heritage hotels

The Thaiger

Published

2 mins ago

on

Creaky wooden floors, teak antiques, afternoon tea, marble staircases. There’s just something magical about a hotel with some history. From Yangon to Hong Kong, many of Asia’s most beautiful heritage hotels emerged during the 19th and early 20th centuries. And one of them is in Hua Hin.

TTR Weekly reports that one of Thailand’s iconic and historical hotels, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, has made it to the CNN Travel’s annual best heritage hotel list.

The 95 year old property was identified among the Best Heritage Hotels, worldwide.

Opened in 1923, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin (originally known as The Railway Hotel) tells the story of Hua Hin’s evolution from a small fishing village to thriving resort destination. It began in the early 1900s, when Thailand’s southern railway route finally linked Bangkok and the west coast by train – CNN Travel

Acclaimed as one of the grand hotels of the East, the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin has been recognised as Best Heritage Hotels 2018 by CNN Travel, among the top luxury hotels and resorts in Asia and on a global scale.

It not only illustrates the heritage of the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, as one of Thailand’s historical properties since it opened in 1923, but also underscores the hotel’s long-standing reputation for excellence, endorsed by CNN Travel, the hotel group stated.

“We are excited to be honoured as Best Heritage Hotels 2018 by CNN Travel” said Centara’s general manager & corporate director of operations Hua Hin, Krabi & Samui, David Martens.

“This recognition is truly a reflection of the exemplary dedication and passion of our staff in providing highest quality service.”

You can read the full CNN list of Asia’s Best Heritage Hotels HERE.

SOURCE: ttrweekly, CNN

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

