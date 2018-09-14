Hua Hin
Hua Hin’s Centara Grand Beach Resort make it into list of best heritage hotels
Creaky wooden floors, teak antiques, afternoon tea, marble staircases. There’s just something magical about a hotel with some history. From Yangon to Hong Kong, many of Asia’s most beautiful heritage hotels emerged during the 19th and early 20th centuries. And one of them is in Hua Hin.
TTR Weekly reports that one of Thailand’s iconic and historical hotels, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, has made it to the CNN Travel’s annual best heritage hotel list.
The 95 year old property was identified among the Best Heritage Hotels, worldwide.
Opened in 1923, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin (originally known as The Railway Hotel) tells the story of Hua Hin’s evolution from a small fishing village to thriving resort destination. It began in the early 1900s, when Thailand’s southern railway route finally linked Bangkok and the west coast by train – CNN Travel
Acclaimed as one of the grand hotels of the East, the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin has been recognised as Best Heritage Hotels 2018 by CNN Travel, among the top luxury hotels and resorts in Asia and on a global scale.
It not only illustrates the heritage of the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, as one of Thailand’s historical properties since it opened in 1923, but also underscores the hotel’s long-standing reputation for excellence, endorsed by CNN Travel, the hotel group stated.
“We are excited to be honoured as Best Heritage Hotels 2018 by CNN Travel” said Centara’s general manager & corporate director of operations Hua Hin, Krabi & Samui, David Martens.
“This recognition is truly a reflection of the exemplary dedication and passion of our staff in providing highest quality service.”
You can read the full CNN list of Asia’s Best Heritage Hotels HERE.
SOURCE: ttrweekly, CNN
Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.
Hua Hin
Mother and baby elephant found dead in national park
A wild elephant and its baby have been found dead near a reservoir in the Kaeng Krachan national park in Phetchaburi province, west of Hua Hin near the Myanmar border.
A team of park officials and a veterinarian from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation headed to the scene in Ban Pa Daeng where the two dead elephants were found. The pair were believed to have died 2-3 days before they were found and there was evidence that they may have been attacked by other animals.
Officials suspect that the adult elephant might have died from a miscarriage. Some tissues from the dead elephant have been removed and brought back to the lab at the National Park for a closer examination to determine the actual cause of its death.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Hua Hin
New ferry service between Prachuap Khiri Khan and Sattahip under discussion
Banmuang reports that the new terminal will accommodate a car ferry and link Prachuap Khiri Khan with Sattahip in Chonburi. Estimates discussed at the meeting say the journey would take around two hours, about the same as the current ferry linking Hua Hin and Pattaya, but ticket pricing, scheduling or when the new terminal will be started have not been decided.
The terminal would be built as part of the new "Thailand Riviera” project, the Thai government's ambitious plan to develop 528km of coastline including in the provinces of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Ranong.
It was recently announced that the Hua Hin airport will be expanded as part of the Thailand Riviera project in order to accommodate more domestic and international flights. Within the next five years the number of passengers to arrive at Hua...
Hua Hin
Mobile Thai passport office is a hit in Prachuap Khiri Khan
This is the third time that the well-received service is in town. Ban Muang says that it will run every day until next Monday, including on the weekend. Hours are from 8.30am to 4.30pm and the service promises to complete each application, if the ID cards are valid, within only 20 minutes.
The cost of a passport is 1,000 baht with a 40 baht EMS delivery fee to the customer's door within two weeks. Local Prachuap mayor Songkiat Limarunrak was on hand to welcome the service to the area.
So we're now looking forward to the roll out of a mobile service for 90 day reporting and visa extensions.
Continue Reading
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Carnage continues on Thai roads
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
Hua Hin’s Centara Grand Beach Resort make it into list of best heritage hotels
Koh Tao businessman announces his suicide, then kills himself
February 24 election date official – probably
Thammasat University cheerleader billboards send mixed messages
Surprise raids seize fake goods valued at 30 million baht in Chiang Mai
Election between December 11 and May 9
Mega storm bears down on Luzon Island, The Philippines
Chiang Mai biker feeding the homeless
Four live, one dead sea turtle, washed up on Phuket Beach
Two weather systems cooking up a storm, heading our way
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
Green light for new Chiang Mai light rail project
Chiang Rai Governor Prajon hosts seminar to develop SEZs in northern Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
-
Krabi3 days ago
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
-
Business4 days ago
The new Central Floresta is open
-
Business2 days ago
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais
-
Phuket3 days ago
Minivan driver seriously injured in Patong hill accident – VIDEO
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket underwear thief caught on CCTV – VIDEO
-
Business2 days ago
Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails
You must be logged in to post a comment Login