Air India flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air emergency

Just days after the devastating crash of Air India flight AI 171, which claimed at least 270 lives en route to London, another Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was forced to turn back mid-air yesterday due to a suspected technical issue.

The flight, AI 315, was bound for New Delhi from Hong Kong when the crew made the precautionary decision to return to Hong Kong.

The aircraft landed safely at around 1.15pm, with no impact on the Hong Kong airport’s operations, according to local media reports. Air India confirmed the emergency, stating that the flight had returned to Hong Kong shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.

“The flight landed safely and is undergoing checks as a matter of abundant precaution,” the airline said in a statement.

The Hong Kong Fire Services Department received an alert around 1.05pm, reporting that the Air India flight was experiencing a fuel-related issue. Flight information website FlightAware showed that AI315 had departed the gate at 11.59am before taking off, originally bound for Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. However, less than two hours later, the plane was back on the ground in Hong Kong, reported Global Times.

This incident comes just days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India ordered enhanced safety inspections for Air India’s Boeing 787 8/9 fleet. This order was issued on Friday, June 13, following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8, which crashed while flying from Ahmedabad to London. Tragically, 241 of the 242 passengers and crew members aboard AI-171 lost their lives. An official investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the crash.

While the return of AI315 to Hong Kong was an understandable safety precaution, it raises concerns about the Boeing 787-8 fleet’s reliability, especially in light of the recent crash. Air India’s swift action in prioritising passenger safety is commendable, but the airline now faces increased scrutiny as it works to resolve the technical issues affecting its aircraft.

Passengers on board AI315 were undoubtedly relieved to land safely, but many will be left questioning the safety of flying on similar models in the future.