Air India flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air emergency

Hong Kong Fire Services alerted to Air India flight's fuel issue

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
63 1 minute read
Air India flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air emergency
Photo courtesy of News9 Live

Just days after the devastating crash of Air India flight AI 171, which claimed at least 270 lives en route to London, another Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was forced to turn back mid-air yesterday due to a suspected technical issue.

The flight, AI 315, was bound for New Delhi from Hong Kong when the crew made the precautionary decision to return to Hong Kong.

The aircraft landed safely at around 1.15pm, with no impact on the Hong Kong airport’s operations, according to local media reports. Air India confirmed the emergency, stating that the flight had returned to Hong Kong shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.

“The flight landed safely and is undergoing checks as a matter of abundant precaution,” the airline said in a statement.

Air India flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air emergency | News by Thaiger
Screenshot from Flightrada24

The Hong Kong Fire Services Department received an alert around 1.05pm, reporting that the Air India flight was experiencing a fuel-related issue. Flight information website FlightAware showed that AI315 had departed the gate at 11.59am before taking off, originally bound for Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. However, less than two hours later, the plane was back on the ground in Hong Kong, reported Global Times.

Air India flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air emergency | News by Thaiger
Screenshot from FlightAware

This incident comes just days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India ordered enhanced safety inspections for Air India’s Boeing 787 8/9 fleet. This order was issued on Friday, June 13, following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8, which crashed while flying from Ahmedabad to London. Tragically, 241 of the 242 passengers and crew members aboard AI-171 lost their lives. An official investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the crash.

While the return of AI315 to Hong Kong was an understandable safety precaution, it raises concerns about the Boeing 787-8 fleet’s reliability, especially in light of the recent crash. Air India’s swift action in prioritising passenger safety is commendable, but the airline now faces increased scrutiny as it works to resolve the technical issues affecting its aircraft.

Related Articles

Passengers on board AI315 were undoubtedly relieved to land safely, but many will be left questioning the safety of flying on similar models in the future.

Latest Thailand News
German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun Pattaya News

German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun

3 minutes ago
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement South Thailand News

Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

12 minutes ago
Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya Pattaya News

Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya

17 minutes ago
Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production Crime News

Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production

24 minutes ago
False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party Thailand News

False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party

38 minutes ago
Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer Crime News

Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer

50 minutes ago
Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons Crime News

Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons

1 hour ago
Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video) Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video)

1 hour ago
Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August Bangkok News

Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August

1 hour ago
Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party Crime News

Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party

2 hours ago
Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid Thailand News

Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid

2 hours ago
Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US Thailand News

Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US

2 hours ago
Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama Phuket News

Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama

2 hours ago
Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi Thailand News

Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi

2 hours ago
Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai Crime News

Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai

3 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges Business News

Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges

4 hours ago
Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation Thailand News

Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation

4 hours ago
How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets Finance

How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets

4 hours ago
Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her Thailand News

Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her

4 hours ago
Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents Thailand News

Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents

4 hours ago
EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion Thailand News

EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion

4 hours ago
Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk&#8217;s blessing Thailand News

Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk’s blessing

4 hours ago
Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams Thailand News

Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams

5 hours ago
Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand Thailand News

Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand

5 hours ago
100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion Pattaya News

100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion

5 hours ago
Aviation NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
63 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x