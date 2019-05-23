Second night of violence over election results – Jakarta | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
Second night of violence over election results – Jakarta
Indonesian police have again fired water cannon and rubber bullets at protesters who were setting fires and trying to breach barbed wire barricades yesterday as demonstrations over the results of the presidential election hit the capital for a second night.
The riots followed the announcement by the General Election Commission confirming that President Joko Widodo had had won the election beating former general Prabowo Subianto, in the April 17 poll.
But even though Widodo won more than 85 million of 154 million cast, retired general Prabowo continues to allege “massive cheating and irregularities” and refuses to concede defeat. Independent observers have said the poll was “free and fair”.
Protesters gathered outside the election supervisory agency in central Jakarta. Many left peacefully but as night fell others hurled firecrackers and other objects at officers and set blazes as they tried to breach the barbed wire separating them from police. Police responded with rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.
Speaking about violence the night before, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said by Wednesday morning six people had been killed and 200 wounded.
Chief security minister Wiranto said the government would temporarily block certain social media functions to prevent inflammatory hoaxes and fake news. Meanwhile Indonesian authorities say 40,000 police and army personnel are on duty across Jakarta to maintain security. Many office buildings, businesses and embassies in downtown Jakarta were closed, as were train stations in the area.
SOURCE: Channel News Asia | Aljazeera
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Southeast Asia
Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia’s cruise market
Chinese travellers continue to dominate Asia’s passenger cruise market, but Taiwanese and Singaporeans aren’t far behind. This according to the 2018 Asia Cruise Industry Ocean Source Market Report.
Commissioned by the Cruise Lines International Association, the report looks at the growth, demographics and trends of the top source markets in Asia.
While China continues to dominate the passenger share of Asia, cruise passengers from Taiwan and Singapore have been steadily growing in numbers. Multiple source markets, many of which registered double-digit growths in 2018, contributed to Asia’s record-breaking 4.24 million ocean-going cruise passengers. Asia is the third largest cruise region after North America and Europe.
Asian cruise passengers have an estimated average age of 45.4 years, lower than the global average of 47 years. Only three markets show real divergence: India, a young 37-year average; Indonesia a 39-year average and Japan an older 57 years.
Asian cruise passengers predominantly sail in Asia with more than 50% (2,194,000) cruising in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Almost 40% (1,694,000) cruise in the rest of Asia.
Outside of Asia, the Mediterranean, Caribbean/South America, Baltics/Northern Europe, and Alaska were popular choices, in that order.
Shorter sailings remain the dominant choice of Asians, 89% of whom are sailing four to six nights with an average duration of 4.9 days.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Southeast Asia
Dozens of Rohingya saved from being trafficked to Malaysia
PHOTO: Desperate Rohingyas try to flee Bangladesh on flimsy rafts – UNHCR
Bangladeshi police say that they’ve stopped dozens of Rohingya Muslims from being trafficked to Malaysia by boat. Most of the ‘boat people’ were women according to the Reuters report.
Human traffickers had convinced at least 69 Rohingya to leave the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. The camps had been set up in the wake of the Burmese Army’s purge on Rohingya in the Rhakine State following raids in August 2017. 700,000 Rohingya crossed in Bangladesh following the raids causing a refugee crisis along the border between Bangladesh and the Rhakine state of Myanmar.
The traffickers were promising work in Malaysia where many Rohingya have been forced to flee. No traffickers were arrested in the raid by Bangladeshi Police.
Rohingya Muslims have been fleeing the region in recent months in attempts to reach Malaysia by boat.
The UNHCR estimated that 25,000 Rohingya have taken boats through the Andaman Sea bound for Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia since 2015. Many of the Rohingya boat people drown or die during the journeys or are handed over to corrupt officials who sell them on to other traffickers.
Police did not arrest any traffickers.
More than 700,000 Rohingya crossed into Bangladesh in 2017 fleeing an army crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, according to U.N. agencies.
SOURCE: Reuters
Entertainment
Now you can ‘Grab’ a hotel as well
If you’ve used Grab you’ll realise what a big announcement this is. It immerses yet another service within their intuitive App. Grab, already a leading App in Southeast Asia, has announced the launch of its ‘Hotels’ booking service.
The company says customers will now be able to book hotels and other accommodation from Agoda and soon, Booking.com directly from their Grab app, and additionally enjoy special hotel offers when they book through Grab.
The company said its customers can access and easily compare prices across millions of places to stay, ranging from a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels to apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs.
“Travellers are an increasingly important audience for Grab. With more Southeast Asians travelling than ever before, the launch of ‘ Grab Hotels’ highlights our commitment to provide the most relevant services to our customers as Southeast Asia’s leading everyday super app.
“Our ‘Hotels’ service adds to the multiple benefits we already offer travellers, including the most comprehensive miles and travel loyalty program for any O2O platform, discounts at lounges and F&B outlets at major airports in Southeast Asia, and exclusive Grab transport pick-up points at airports in Indonesia and the Philippines,” said Jerald Singh, Group Head of Product and Design, Grab.
More features and benefits will be added to the ‘Hotels’ service throughout the year. Grab customers will get free travel personal accident and flight delay insurance with each hotel booking, as well as special ride offers. In addition, customers will be able to pay with GrabPay, Grab’s cashless payment mode, and earn GrabReward points with each booking, which can be redeemed for more deals and discounts around other travel services, F&B, retail, entertainment and more.
“Grab’s ‘Hotels’ service is ideal for young professionals who travel frequently for holidays, or families looking for the best deals.
“Our partnerships with Agoda and Booking.com allow our customers to easily find the right accommodation – anywhere in the world – for their holiday, and within their preferred budget too! With the special Grab discounts and free insurance, we’re confident travellers can find the most value-for-money deals when booking hotels with Grab.”
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
A new Queen for Thailand
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Thai baht lowest since January
UPDATE: Suspects arrested over ambulance attack
April’s exports fall to the lowest level in 24 months
OrBorTor president shot dead in Yala
Phuket police hunting for suspects who attacked an ambulance – VIDEO
Second night of violence over election results – Jakarta
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Chiang Mai Song Thaew drivers see red over Grab
WeWork opens up in Bangkok. What is WeWork?
French man arrested stealing mobile phone in Pattaya – VIDEO
14 smuggled Burmese migrants rescued and alleged trafficker arrested
UPDATE: Ancient cannon found off Koh Racha aged from Rattanakosin period
Thai businesses locked out of potential $237.2 million medical cannabis market
Coalition talks. And then there were…. THREE
Investigation launched into private hospital for alleged overcharging
Chinese ‘red notice’ fugitive arrested at Suvarnabhumi
ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”
ตัวอย่างหนัง ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD โดยเจ้าพ่อหนังบู๊ “เควนติน”
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]
ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6
สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน
เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
-
Plastics3 days ago
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
-
Phuket2 days ago
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
-
Pattaya24 hours ago
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht
-
Technology2 days ago
5G: Welcome to instant wi-fi and the internet-of-everything
-
South2 days ago
Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Environment3 days ago
Pattaya officials react to the video of gushing sewage and wastewater – VIDEO