Thailand calls on Myanmar military to release detainees and to de-escalate the situation | The Thaiger

Myanmar

Thailand calls on Myanmar military to release detainees and to de-escalate the situation

Published 

5 hours ago

Thailand calls on Myanmar military to release detainees and to de-escalate the situation
Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Thailand is urging Myanmar to release everyone who was detained by the military following last month’s coup. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement today calling on a de-escalation of the country’s situation where many have been injured and even killed in protests.

“As a neighbor, sharing a long common border, and with the Myanmar and Thai peoples having close interactions in many aspects, Thailand continues to follow developments in Myanmar with much concern. As with other countries, we are saddened by the loss of lives and the sufferings of the people of Myanmar due to escalating violence in the country.

We call for de-escalation of the situation and release of detainees. We also urge all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution for Myanmar and its people through dialogue via any constructive channels.”

Thailand has been preparing temporary facilities, in areas bordering Myanmar, to help Burmese citizens who are leaving Myanmar to escape the crackdown from the military and police following the recent takeover.

Recently, there have been trilateral talks held between the foreign affairs ministers of Thailand and Indonesia with a senior Myanmar military official.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World| Ministry of Foreign Affairs

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Laurent

    Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    Do what I say, not what I do. What hypocrites.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Mr cynic

    Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    They might want to have a good look at them selves in relation to detaining citizens for political reasons before mouthing off about the neighbours.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    toby andrews

    Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 6:33 pm

    To which Myanmar replies. You release your detainees first.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Ian

    Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    Have I just banged my head or have I read correctly Thailand dictators are asking Myanmar dictator military to release innocent people yet they imprison the student protesters and their followers for trying to bring about change walkabout do as I say not as I do

    Reply

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

