Illegal Myanmar migrants caught after wading across border river | The Thaiger

Crime
Illegal Myanmar migrants caught after wading across border river
13 illegal Myanmar migrants are under arrest today after being caught allegedly trying to enter Thailand through a bordering river. The job-seekers, one with a child, were arrested in the Sangkhlaburi district of Thailand’s western Kanchanaburi province this morning.
Villagers first spotted the migrants while they were in the river and notified the local officials, soldiers and police to investigate the incident. The officials found 14 people, including the child, hiding in a bamboo forest near Thi Khong village in Khao Laem National Park. They were taken to the Ranti bridge checkpoint where they underwent temperature checks, with none displaying a fever.
The migrants told officials they were joining relatives for work in Bangkok and paid 15,000 baht each to travel brokers upon arriving to the site. Some of them say they had already paid half of the fee. The migrants said they were led by 3 Myanmar guides who took them about 20 minutes to the border. Then, they said they waded across the Ranti river to enter Thailand.
The job seekers were arrested by police when they arrived at Thi Khrong village and were waiting for a ride to Bangkok. The guides escaped, however, fleeing the scene.
The recent influx of illegal migrants comes after the February military coup in Myanmar, with thousands of Burmese people expected to flee to Thailand. Thai immigration police say they have blocked at least 7 natural border passageways. Immigration police chief, Sompong Chingduang, says he estimates around 400,000 Burmese migrants are looking to enter Thailand, adding that the bounty for the arrest of human traffickers has increased.
Police say there are now 102 illegal migrants being held at the station as they await legal action over their alleged illegal entries into the Kingdom. Police say more are expected as they are catching a daily increasing number of Burmese nationals crossing the borders in search of work.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Man arrested after trying to smuggle 28 million baht in gold across Myanmar border
A Thai man is under arrest after police say he allegedly was caught smuggling a whopping 28 million baht worth of gold bars across the Myanmar border. The man, identified only as 37 year old “Chart” was arrested after being searched at a checkpoint in Sanghklaburi district in Kanchanaburi province last night.
Police say they were tipped off and went to search the man’s Toyota pickup truck, finding a bag that held 18 gold bars, with each weighing 1 kilogramme. The driver of the truck is a native of tambon Nong Lu and told the police that a woman named Mayo, owned a gold shop across the border in the Phaya Tongsu township. He says she hired him to buy gold bars from a shop in Bangkok’s Chinatown.
Mayo allegedly told the driver to hang the gold over to a Myanmar smuggler who was waiting by the Three Pagodas Pass. The driver says this wasn’t his first time in helping someone smuggle gold. He admitted to doing the same run 2 times before. Police say the first time was on March 3, as he transported 4 gold bars, estimated to be worth around 6.4 million baht. The second time was last Friday, as he said he transported 5 bars that were worth an estimated 7.5 million baht.
Police also caught 13 illegal Myanmar migrants who were seeking jobs in Thailand, after locals tipped them off when they saw the migrants wading in a border river. Those migrants were allegedly joining other relatives who were already working in Bangkok. Police say they arrested the migrants and checked their temperatures with no one displaying a fever at the time of the testing.
The migrants were only part of about 102 people detained at the police station as officials say they are seeing more and more everyday try to cross as a result of the military coup in Myanmar that took place February 1.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Thailand welcomes UN to inspect ethnic Karen village in Kaeng Krachan national park
Thailand’s government says it is welcoming the United Nations to inspect the ethnic Karen village in Kaeng Krachan national park after ongoing allegations of human rights violations allegedly committed by Thai officials.
The villagers were evacuated from their original village of Ban Bang Kloy or Jai Paendin in the national park after locals complained that the village’s location could potentially destroy the natural forest land. But the new resettlement area where they were moved, has been a source of controversy as many Karen villagers were allegedly unhappy about the relocation.
The village head echoed concerns saying that the Karen people could not live in the resettlement village out of fear they would starve to death. But government officials say the resettlement area has a school and solar panels on every household with vocational training being offered for the villagers.
Since the relocation, at least 22 villagers left the new location and went back to their original village of Ban Kloy, signaling that there are still issues that are not being addressed. Back in January, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said he would not use force against the villager who were reprimanded after leaving the resettlement area. He said unlike past governments, he would take care of those living in Bang Kloy by ensuring that they have proper jobs and a place to live.
Park officials began evicting the Karen from Bang Kloy or Jai Paen Din village in 1996, but park management shortcomings allegedly allowed them to sneak back to their land. In 2011, the government submitted an application to recognise the park as a world heritage site, leading to houses and rice barns in the village to allegedly be torched and burned.
After human rights watchdogs complained, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled in 2018 that as the Karen are indigenous to the land. The ruling dictated that forest authorities must respect the cabinet resolution of August 3, 2010 which prohibits the eviction of indigenous communities from ancestral land until all land rights conflicts are resolved.
The verdict was supposed to be a victory for the Karen people, but park officials allegedly created even more suppressive laws which allowed their homeland to be destroyed via different methods such as setting fire to their homes. Even more concerning to human rights activists was that such laws were approved by the military-sponsored National Legislative Assembly.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World/Bangkok Post
Crime
Jealous man stabs ex-girlfriend to death at dental office in Ratchaburi
A lover’s quarrel has ended with a man under arrest after allegedly using a 10 centimetre long knife to stab and kill his ex-girlfriend at a dental office in central Ratchaburi province.
38 year old Kaewmorakot Netniam was found dead on the 2nd floor of the Ban Sing Tantakam Dental Clinic, with multiple stab wounds, by police and a doctor from Photharam Hospital. 34 year old Ratchasak Choenphueng, a factory worker, was waiting nearby to surrender to police.
Ratchsak’s aunt told police that Ratchasak had been dating Kaewmorakot, a widowed mother of 3, for about 1 year. She says they separated about a week ago after a fight. Ratchasak apparently had found his girlfriend a job as a dental assistant at the clinic where she was found stabbed to death.
Ratchasak allegedly went to the clinic and spoke with her briefly, before stabbing her and killing her instantly. Police say they are charging him with premeditated murder and carrying a weapon in public without a proper reason.
Just last December, another act of jealousy drove a 34 year old Chon Buri man to deliberately drive his pickup truck into his ex-girlfriend’s home. His 42 year old ex, Uraiwan Kotsombat, had pleaded with police to find Chalermkiet Osodroob, saying he has previously threatened to burn her house down.
The man allegedly drove his truck through her living room, crashing into a wall inside the house. He was then accused of using a hammer to destroy property in the house, with his ex-girlfriend having estimated the cost of the damage to be around 300,000 baht.
In September of last year, a woman in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima had allegedly been shot dead by her husband because she wanted a divorce. The man allegedly then turned the gun on himself, dying from a gunshot wound to the head.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
William
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 4:16 pm
And you wonder why people oppose the entire concept of govt and embrace open borders or no borders… at first it would be messy to the local economy but over time, things would level out economically and govts would be doing what can to attract workers and guest not trying to kill them. I bet this idea gets censored, because I’m the dangerous one here. Not the murderous stealing lying govt. They’re good people i am bad person.