Thailand News Today | Quarantine times reduced, foreign students CAN attend protests | March11 | The Thaiger

Thailand News Today | Quarantine times reduced, foreign students CAN attend protests | March11
Hints of a possible return of the former Immigration Bureau poster boy Surachet Hakparn, a rise in the official speed limit for Thai highways, foreigners told they CAN take part in protests and some rumours about an impending opening of Maya Bay. But first to a survey we posted this morning about what we might be able to do in drawing attention to the plight of the people in northern Thailand.
In asking the question most of you thought we should keep up writing stories about the issue in the hopes of shaming the government into some action. The second most popular answer was The Thaiger spending a week in Chiang Mai to cover the story. So we’ve decided to do both.
I’ll be heading to Chiang Mai on the week after next to deliver a first hand account of the problems and see if we find out whose door we need to knock on to get some action.
The Thai government has approved a reduction in the mandatory quarantine time for certain categories of visors arriving from overseas. The national committee on communicable diseases has approved the changes based on the fact that a global vaccination drive is leading to a gradual reduction in case numbers around the world.
It’s official – the maximum speed limit on 4 lane highways in Thailand has been increased to 120 kilometres per hour, with the new regulation published in the Royal Gazette yesterday. Previously the official speed limit was 90 kilometres per hour but, if you drive on Thai highways, you would have thought that 120 kilometres per hour was the minimum speed limit most of the time.
Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has clarified the sticky question of foreign students attending fellow student protest events. The Bureau has confirmed that they can take part in political gatherings provided they follow the law. The news comes after The Asian Institute of Technology sent an email to its students saying it respected freedom of expression but was conveying a request from Thai immigration for foreign students not to join protests.
Thai media is is getting all frothy amid rumours of the imminent return of their former favourite…. Surachat Hakparn, the Royal Thai Policeman and Immigration Chief who fell from grace 2 years ago.
Bangkok’s Wat Arun is going green on St Patricks Day. Plenty of iconic landmarks around the world will celebrate St Patrick’s Day by going green on March 17 and Thailand’s most famous temple will not be left out. Also turning green, with green hues being projected onto the building, will be the Thailand Cultural Centre, the Conrad Hotel, the Irish Embassy on Wireless Road, and the All Seasons Place shopping Centre.
Thailand calls on Myanmar military to release detainees and to de-escalate the situation
Thailand is urging Myanmar to release everyone who was detained by the military following last month’s coup. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement today calling on a de-escalation of the country’s situation where many have been injured and even killed in protests.
“As a neighbor, sharing a long common border, and with the Myanmar and Thai peoples having close interactions in many aspects, Thailand continues to follow developments in Myanmar with much concern. As with other countries, we are saddened by the loss of lives and the sufferings of the people of Myanmar due to escalating violence in the country.
We call for de-escalation of the situation and release of detainees. We also urge all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution for Myanmar and its people through dialogue via any constructive channels.”
Thailand has been preparing temporary facilities, in areas bordering Myanmar, to help Burmese citizens who are leaving Myanmar to escape the crackdown from the military and police following the recent takeover.
Recently, there have been trilateral talks held between the foreign affairs ministers of Thailand and Indonesia with a senior Myanmar military official.
Thailand is re-opening. When can I travel there? | VIDEO
There are many moving parts in the Thailand travel situation right now – new visa options, changes to the quarantine, ASQs, area quarantines, golf quarantines. The road back to a healthy tourist industry in Thailand, even ANY tourism industry, will be a long slog. But Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com is optimistic that we’ve turned the corner and Thailand is now heading in the right direction. Tim Newton speaks to Bill Barnett, and also asks him which vaccine he will choose.
Thailand tourism officials talk of potential travel bubble with China
With restrictions in Beijing easing and plans to issue digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates to Chinese nationals, there may soon be a travel bubble between Thailand and China, allowing those vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel between the countries without quarantine.
Just yesterday, the Chinese government announced it would issue the digital certificates to help citizens travelling overseas, a move that made the tourism industry in Thailand “jubilant,” the president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, Vichit Prakobosol, told the Bangkok Post.
Immediately after the announcement, tour agencies in China contacted operators in Thailand to talk about the possibility of quarantine -free travel for vaccinated tourists.
“If Thailand can implement a travel bubble with China by that time, we have high hopes we can have 8 million Chinese visitors this year… If a pact is finalised in July, Chinese arrivals would be less than 6 million, and if not until October, the figure is more likely 3 million.”
Thailand may potentially set up a tourism project called the “Andaman sandbox” that would allow quarantine-free travel to tourism destinations along the Andaman coast such as Phuket, Koh Ngai, Railay and Khao Lak, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
The Andaman pilot projects will benefit the tourism industry, Vichit says. He also says travel arrangements with China should be a top priority.
“The Chinese market could take just two months to resume after regulations are settled. Chinese arrivals could reach 10 million within one year.”
Thailand News Today | Quarantine times reduced, foreign students CAN attend protests | March11
