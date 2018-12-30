Subscribe to The Thaiger

Southeast Asia

Malaysians citizens being warned about travelling to Thailand’s south

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Malaysians citizens being warned about travelling to Thailand’s south | The Thaiger

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry is advising Malaysians residing in Thailand or travelling to the Kingdom to “remain vigilant and exercise caution at all times”, in the wake of bomb explosions and shooting incidents in the country’s southern provinces.

Officials say bomb explosions and shootings had been reported in different parts of Narathiwat and Songkhla. No Malaysians were affected by the incidents, it said in a statement today.

Wisma Putra said Malaysians are encouraged to register themselves with the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok or the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla while they are in Thailand.

It was reported that two bombs exploded at 10 pm (Thai time) on Wednesday (December 26) at Samila Beach, Songkhla, which is popular among the local residents and foreign tourists including Malaysians.

On Friday, six more bombs exploded in several districts in the Songkhla province close to the Malaysian-Thai border. These bombings toppled several electric poles, but no injuries were reported.

The Thaiger

Southeast Asia

Anak Krakatoa loses 220 metres of height

The Thaiger

Published

12 hours ago

on

December 30, 2018

By

Anak Krakatoa loses 220 metres of height | The Thaiger

A section of the Anak Krakatoa’s crater (Child of Krakatoa) collapsed after an eruption and slid into the ocean, generating the tsunami last Saturday night.

An analysis by the local volcanology agency found the volcano has lost more than two-thirds of its height.

Anak Krakatoa, which used to stand 338 metres has now been whittled down to 110 metres tall.

The agency estimated the volcano lost between 150 and 180 million cubic metres of material as massive amounts of rock and ash have been slowly sliding into the sea following a series of eruptions.

Before and after satellite images taken by a Japanese satellite shows that a two square kilometre chunk of the volcanic island slid into the waters of the Sunda Strait.

The volcano was a new island that emerged around 1928 in the crater left by Krakatoa, whose massive 1883 eruption and explosion killed at least 36,000 people from the scant records available at the time).

An exclusion zone has been extended from two to five kilometres.

A week after the tsunami, thousands of Indonesian Muslims attended a mass prayer yesterday to remember the victims and pray for the safety of their tsunami-prone hometown.

Authorities say at least 426 people were killed and 23 remain missing in the disaster. Some 7,202 were injured and nearly 1,300 homes were destroyed after the waves crashed into the coastlines of western Java and southern Sumatra.

Southeast Asia

Tsunami advisory in Philippines after 7.1 quake off Davao Oriental

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

December 29, 2018

By

Tsunami advisory in Philippines after 7.1 quake off Davao Oriental | The Thaiger

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has made a public warning to Filipinos on Saturday to temporarily stay away from beaches and not go to the coast after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Oriental.

In its Tsunami Information No. 1, Phivolcs said, “Minor sea level disturbances such as strong currents and rapid rise and fall of seawater could be expected.”

The public was advised to stay alert for unusual waves.

Southeast Asia

6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts West Papua

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

December 28, 2018

By

6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts West Papua | The Thaiger

by Ivany Atina Arbi – The Jakarta Post

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted West Papua this morning. The news comes from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The earthquake struck at around 10am local time, with its epicentre located some 55 kilometres southeast of South Manokwari and predicted to be 26 km deep.

“It did not trigger a tsunami,” a BMKG spokesperson said in a press release, adding that no casualties were reported as of yet. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said separately that the earthquake triggered panic among residents.

“A strong earthquake was felt for five seconds in Manokwari regency, prompting people to gather in open fields,” said BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

