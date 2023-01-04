Malaysia
King of Malaysia queues up for KFC
The King of Malaysia and his family were spotted queuing up for some of Colonel Sanders’ finger lickin’ chicken at a KFC branch at a Petronas gas station in Petaling Jaya city in Selangor state on Thursday.
Malaysia’s Royal Palace, the Istana Negara, posted photos on Facebook of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah – aka Abdullah of Pahang – eating at the restaurant for lunch with his wife, Supreme Queen Consort Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, their children, and grandchildren.
After some midday fried chicken and fries, the king and his family stopped for a while to take photos with KFC staff and diners who were caught off guard by the royal visit.
Netizens were touched and praised the royals for their humility, for being “low-profile,” and humble. One Facebook user commented…
“Long live the King… I want KFC for dinner.”
Kentucky fried chicken-loving Abdullah of Pahang was last spotted in the queue at KFC in Temerloh municipality back in June 2019, clad in a striking white baju melayu and gold sampin. He ordered fried chicken and fries.
KFC is a long-time favourite among Malaysians for many reasons. Firstly, KFC was established in Malaysia 50 years ago in 1973, and with over 740 restaurants nationwide, much of the younger generation has grown up around the brand.
The chain has been Halal-certified for a long-time, catering to Malaysia’s predominantly Muslim population.
KFC’s popularity in Malaysia may also point to one extremely popular localised product – the KFC Hot and Spicy, rivalled only by McDonald’s localised “Prosperity Burger.”
