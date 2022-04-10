Diver found off Malaysia says his teenage son died while they were adrift

The other divers were rescued on Thursday and Saturday. They are 35 year old Kristine Grodem, a Norwegian national, and 18 year old Alexia Molina, a French national. Adrian Chesters is a UK national, while his son Nathen was a Dutch national.

The group first went missing on Wednesday after diving near the small island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol. After diving for about 40 minutes, Grodem said the group surfaced from their dive they were unable to see their boat, and that the currents then separated them. Police said the boat operator who took the group to the dive site was detained after testing positive for drugs.

The divers disappeared two days after Malaysia reopened its borders on April 1. Malaysia’s immigration department said more than 55,000 foreigners entered the country in the first four days since the border opened.

SOURCE: BBC | Reuters