2 more missing divers found off Malaysia, 3 out of 4 now found

Two more of the four divers who went missing off southeastern Malaysia this week have been found safe today. The first of the divers found, a 35 year old Norwegian woman, was rescued on Thursday. The two divers found today are 18 year old Alexia Molina, from France, and 46 year old Adrian Chesters, from the UK.

Malaysian fishermen spotted Molina and Chesters in waters off Pengerang, a municipality of the southern state of Johor. District police chief Cyril Nuing told Reuters the two are “reported to be in stable condition”. He said Molina and Chesters were found quite far from where they had disappeared near the small island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol, about 15 kilometres off Johor. Nuing declined to provide more details about the rescue.

Now, rescuers continue to search for the last remaining diver still missing, Chesters’ 14-year-old son, Nathan Chesters, a Dutch citizen.

The Norwegian woman found on Thursday was the group’s diving instructor. The woman, Kristine Grodem, was found near a tugboat. Grodem told officials the group surfaced about an hour into their dive on Wednesday but could not find their boat. She said she lost sight of the other divers after the group drifted far due to strong underwater currents, according to a Malaysian maritime director. Police said The boat operator who took them to the dive site was detained after testing positive for drugs.

