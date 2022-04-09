Malaysia
2 more missing divers found off Malaysia, 3 out of 4 now found
Two more of the four divers who went missing off southeastern Malaysia this week have been found safe today. The first of the divers found, a 35 year old Norwegian woman, was rescued on Thursday. The two divers found today are 18 year old Alexia Molina, from France, and 46 year old Adrian Chesters, from the UK.
Malaysian fishermen spotted Molina and Chesters in waters off Pengerang, a municipality of the southern state of Johor. District police chief Cyril Nuing told Reuters the two are “reported to be in stable condition”. He said Molina and Chesters were found quite far from where they had disappeared near the small island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol, about 15 kilometres off Johor. Nuing declined to provide more details about the rescue.
Now, rescuers continue to search for the last remaining diver still missing, Chesters’ 14-year-old son, Nathan Chesters, a Dutch citizen.
The Norwegian woman found on Thursday was the group’s diving instructor. The woman, Kristine Grodem, was found near a tugboat. Grodem told officials the group surfaced about an hour into their dive on Wednesday but could not find their boat. She said she lost sight of the other divers after the group drifted far due to strong underwater currents, according to a Malaysian maritime director. Police said The boat operator who took them to the dive site was detained after testing positive for drugs.
SOURCE: Reuters
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Airline launching direct flights to Phuket from Northeast Thailand, Singapore
Songkran, and traffic, are in the air as Bangkok dwellers travel to Northeast
Missile attack on train station kills 52 Ukrainians, Russia denies involvement
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
Drunk drivers in Thailand could be jailed without suspension during Songkran
2 more missing divers found off Malaysia, 3 out of 4 now found
Smuggled sketches show horrific conditions inside notorious Insein Prison in Myanmar
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Phuket Soi Dog volunteer to brave Himalayas to raise money for foundation
Plastic obsession & Southern insurgency in Thailand | Thaiger Bites
Chon Buri locals find baby crocodile in their kitchen
Thailand tourism authorities target India to offset lack of Chinese tourists
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways mysterious Boeing 777
5 bubble tea (boba) shops you need to swing by in Bangkok
Thai woman gives birth in pickup truck, after Chon Buri hospital turned her away
Bum Gun vs Toilet Paper, which is better for your butt?
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
First case of new Omicron variant ‘XE’ detected in Thailand
Another Boeing 737-800 experiences sudden dive, lands safely in KL, Malaysia
Tangmo: Suspect ‘Sand’ surrenders to police
Tourists flood back to Thailand as travel restrictions ease before Songkran
Woman wields sword, tries to slash man who refused threesome
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Business owners on Bangkok’s Khao San Road kiss goodbye their Songkran plans
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
1 groom, 3 brides at unusual Thai wedding… who paid the dowry?
New Test & Go station eases entry for Malaysian motorists at Sadao border crossing
How did the Phuket man, who won 18 million baht in the lottery, receive his winnings?
City Guide: Rejuvenate yourself at EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
- Malaysia2 days ago
Another Boeing 737-800 experiences sudden dive, lands safely in KL, Malaysia
- Events6 hours ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
- Malaysia1 day ago
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
- Bangkok3 days ago
City Guide: Rejuvenate yourself at EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok
- Press Room2 days ago
AQ.in.th simplifies and speeds up the process of entering Thailand for tourists
Recent comments: