Laos
Laos reports first case of Omicron strain, traveller from overseas
Laos reported its first Omicron case yesterday involving a woman who travelled from overseas. The woman’s family member, who was travelling with her, also tested positive for Covid-19, but the Omicron strain was not detected, according to the National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control. Both travellers are fully vaccinated.
Before landing in the capital of Laos, Vientiane the two patients travelled from India to Sri Lanka, and then to Malaysia for a layover. They landed in Laos on Sunday.
Around 40 people were on the AirAsia flight AK7552 from Malaysia. Passengers are now at a quarantine hotel. The hotel staff were told to take further precautions, such as requiring them to stay in their rooms at all times to prevent the variation from spreading.
At the same time, Laos is speeding up the vaccination programme to reach 70% of the population as soon as feasible, including booster vaccinations, according to Rattanaxay.
Director-general of the Department of Communicable Disease Control urged the public not to panic and to follow the government’s procedures while everyone who has had contact with passengers from aircraft AK7552 should self-isolate for 14 days.
SOURCE: Xinhua
