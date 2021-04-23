Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board | Thaiger

Indonesia
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Officials in Indonesia are continuing to search for a submarine that disappeared while on a routine exercise on Wednesday, with 53 crew members on board. The Indonesian military has issued a warning about unverified information and speculation after the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine went missing. It’s understood the vessel is expected to run out of oxygen within hours.
Military spokesman Achmad Riad addressed a press conference yesterday, in which he confirmed that contact was lost with the submarine as it was undertaking a torpedo exercise about 95 kilometres off the coast of Bali.
“The last communication with KRI Nanggala was at 4:25am when the drill commander was authorising a torpedo launch, that’s when communication with Nanggala was cut off.”
According to a Coconuts report, there has been some speculation, some of it by officials, that there may have been an electrical failure during the submarine’s descent and that water pressure may have caused damage to the fuel tank. Achmad won’t be drawn further on the reports, saying the military is waiting for more information.
On board the missing vessel are 49 crew members, the submarine’s commander, and 3 arsenal personnel. The German-built submarine is one of 5 that belong to the Indonesian navy. A number of other countries, including Singapore and Australia, are assisting in the search.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Indonesia
Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board missing off Bali coast
The Indonesian navy is scouring the waters off Bali after losing contact with one of its submarines, with 53 crew members on board. The country’s defence ministry says the submarine was due to carry out scheduled torpedo exercises, when it requested permission to dive yesterday morning.
“After permission was given according to the procedure, the submarine lost contact and could not be reached.”
The Bangkok Post reports that a search helicopter has spotted an oil spill in the area where it’s thought the submarine descended. The navy is focusing its search on this area, with spokesman Julius Widjojono saying the spill could mean the body of the vessel has sustained damage. He adds that, while the submarine can dive up to 500 metres below sea level, officials believe it may have exceeded that depth by 100 – 200 metres.
“That oil spill location is the last time we had contact with the submarine. Let’s pray for them so they can survive.”
The Indonesian navy has deployed 2 warships, carrying around 400 crew members, to look for the missing submarine. A third vessel is being sent from Jakarta. A number of countries, including India, Singapore, and Australia, have also responded to an international distress signal from the navy.
Indonesia has been upgrading its military fleet recently and has 5 German and South Korean subs. The missing vessel was built in Germany in 1978 and has been in the service of around 12 navies around the world, including Greece, India, Argentina, and Turkey.
Antoine Beaussant, a vice admiral in the French navy, says it has a safety descent level of 250 metres.
“It’s a classic submarine. If it went down to rest at 700 metres, the likelihood is it would have broken up.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | CNN
Indonesia
Indonesia to introduce new GeNose Covid-19 test for foreign visitors to Bali
The Indonesian government says that from next month, it will allow the use of the GeNose Covid-19 detector for foreign visitors to the island of Bali. This will replace the previous requirement for a negative PCR test or antigen rapid test obtained within 2 days of arrival. From April 1, foreign visitors will be able to take the GeNose Covid-19 test either at their point of entry at the airport or harbour, or in the departure terminal before travel. They will need to obtain a negative result before they can continue their journey.
According to a report in Coconuts, the GeNose Covid-19 detector was developed at Gadjah Mada University in the city of Yogyakarta on the island of Java. The device uses artificial intelligence to detect Covid-19 through human breath. Indonesia’s Health Ministry approved its use late last year.
The introduction of the device represents a significant cost-saving for travellers to Bali. Each GeNose test costs 30,000 Indonesian rupiahs (approximately 65 Thai baht). For comparison, an antigen rapid test costs 250,000 rupiah (approximately 540 baht), while a PCR test costs 900,000 rupiah (approximately 1,940 baht).
Officials say if anyone appears to be showing symptoms of Covid-19, despite a negative test result, they will not be able to continue with their journey but will have to take a PCR test and self-isolate until the results are known. Foreign visitors are also still required to complete a Health Alert Card. However, it’s understood children under the age of 5 will not need to take any test. Indonesia will implement the new requirements effective April1 until further notice.
The governor of Bali recently designated 3 areas of the province to welcome foreign visitors. Ubud, Sanur, and Nusa Dua have all been labelled “green zones”, as part of a Covid-free corridor, with plans to vaccinate all residents.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Indonesia
Indonesian police may have found officer missing since 2004 tsunami in mental health facility
Officials in the Indonesian province of Aceh believe they may have found a police officer who has been missing since the Indian Ocean tsunami struck 16 years ago. The 2004 Boxing Day tsunami was one of the world’s worst recorded natural disasters, killing around a quarter of a million people in several countries around the Indian Ocean. Aceh was the worst hit area, with around 170,000 people killed and 38,000 missing.
Now, Aceh police suspect that a patient at a mental health facility may be one of the missing. Police officer Zainal Abidin, also known as, “Asep” and originally from West Java, was stationed at Banda Aceh in 2004. He has not been seen since the tsunami struck on December 26 that year.
According to a Coconuts report, in 2009 a village chief found Asep wandering in the area. His identity could not be confirmed and villagers would not take him in, so the chief had him admitted to the mental health facility. It’s not known where he spent the 5 years in between the tsunami and the chief finding him in 2009.
Reports that he could be the missing police officer began to surface on social media recently, as people compared photos of the mental health patient with a photo of the officer taken years ago. Aceh Provincial Police launched an investigation, but have not officially confirmed the man is Asep, with a spokesman saying they still need to do some final checks. It’s understood the missing police officer’s family will be flown in from West Java.
“We will verify with his family in West Java and his unit. We will also perform a DNA test on the patient, as well as fingerprint analysis and other identification methods.”
The man’s mental health condition is not known at this time, but if his identity is confirmed, his story would rank among many other miraculous tales of survival from the Boxing Day tsunami.
SOURCE: Coconuts
