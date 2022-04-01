Southeast Asia
Indonesia and Malaysia agree not to compete over palm oil prices
After a meeting yesterday, Malaysian and Indonesian officials agreed that their countries would not compete over palm oil prices. Malaysia’s Prime Minister announced the agreement with Indonesia’s president after their meeting. He said that he and the Indonesian president will determine the price together. The two countries account for roughly 85% of the world’s palm oil production.
Indonesia is struggling to control cooking oil prices at home as producers refer to global prices in their production costs. The Russia-Ukraine crisis has impacted the supply of vegetable oil in Indonesia, making palm oil more expensive. Now, cooking oil ‘mafias’ have formed in the country. After police raided warehouses, they found at least three to be hoarding cooking oil in northern Sumatra.
Indonesia had earlier this year restricted export volumes and capped crude palm oil and olein prices sold at home, but later scrapped the policies. One soup seller in Jakarta told Channel News Asia she has had trouble getting oil for the past few weeks. She must now buy bulk oil, which has no brand and is unpackaged. The seller said she doesn’t know whether the oil is lower quality than premium packaged oil.
The Indonesian president didn’t comment on palm oil to the press. Malaysia’s PM said oil prices were just one of several issues the two leaders discussed. But he maintained that the two countries should determine the price together.
“…because Malaysia and Indonesia are the two countries that control the total palm oil exports”.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Test & Go travellers have trouble reporting Day 5 ATK result, here’s what to do
Officers from Thailand’s cybercrime police allegedly involved in kidnap for ransom plot
Pantip admin seeks help from netizens, after scammers swindle bank account
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
Man allegedly pours oil on neighbour and sets his body on fire
Indonesia and Malaysia agree not to compete over palm oil prices
BREAKING: Malaysian travelers bewildered by Thailand Pass, as southern land border reopens
Fire destroys Chon Buri Restaurant
Thais being trafficked to Myanmar rescued from house on “No Man’s Land”
2022 schedule for Thailand’s famous Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan
Friday Covid Update: 28,379 new cases; provincial totals
Police in Thailand warn that some April Fool’s Day jokes break the law
Dengue fever outbreak in Thailand’s Isaan region
Thailand’s navy captures 3 Vietnamese fishing boats off Songkhla
Ukrainian coordinator calls on Thais to donate to Ukrainians
Asia News Today | China under lockdown & South Korea upholds ban on tattooing
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thailand’s Tourism sector demands full reopening
Thai Airways finds new cash cow | GMT
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
Thai grandma praised as village’s top snake catcher, grabs pythons with her bare hands
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
Thai government unleashes the fear machine for Songkran – OPINION
BMA and CCSA will meet Monday, decide on Songkran water splashing in Bangkok
Pattaya police raid karaoke bar, some partygoers also test positive for drugs
Doing it alone: Surin province to declare Covid-19 endemic from April 1
Foreigner in Pattaya bleeding after alleged altercation with security
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
- Bangkok1 day ago
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
- Destinations2 days ago
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
- Crime3 days ago
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
- Exclusive23 hours ago
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai grandma praised as village’s top snake catcher, grabs pythons with her bare hands
- Crime2 days ago
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
- Drugs3 days ago
Pattaya police raid karaoke bar, some partygoers also test positive for drugs