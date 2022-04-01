Thailand
Man allegedly pours oil on neighbour and sets his body on fire
A man poured oil over his neighbour and then set his body on fire while the victim was relaxing on a chair at home. Witnesses saw the man engulfed in flames running out of the house. He survived but was severely burned. One witness says the two men would often fight about the victim’s roosters making too much noise.
35 year old Kriangkrai “Yong” Pimmongkon who lived nearby at a home in of Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok, allegedly went to his neighbour’s house and poured oil over his body before setting him on fire.
The victim, 40 year old Charoen Rukkachart, was seen running out of the house, his body covered in flames. Neighbours quickly got water and poured it on the victim to put out the flames. He was immediately sent to the hospital to treat the burns which spread across his body from head to toe.
A witness says that Charoen’s roosters annoyed Yong and the two men were often seen arguing about it. A police officer told Thai media an argument over chickens seems too mild of a motive, adding that they will continue to investigate the case. According to the suspect’s criminal history, Yong had been convicted in two or three drug cases.
SOURCE: Channel 3
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Test & Go travellers have trouble reporting Day 5 ATK result, here’s what to do
Officers from Thailand’s cybercrime police allegedly involved in kidnap for ransom plot
Pantip admin seeks help from netizens, after scammers swindle bank account
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
Man allegedly pours oil on neighbour and sets his body on fire
Indonesia and Malaysia agree not to compete over palm oil prices
BREAKING: Malaysian travelers bewildered by Thailand Pass, as southern land border reopens
Fire destroys Chon Buri Restaurant
Thais being trafficked to Myanmar rescued from house on “No Man’s Land”
2022 schedule for Thailand’s famous Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan
Friday Covid Update: 28,379 new cases; provincial totals
Police in Thailand warn that some April Fool’s Day jokes break the law
Dengue fever outbreak in Thailand’s Isaan region
Thailand’s navy captures 3 Vietnamese fishing boats off Songkhla
Ukrainian coordinator calls on Thais to donate to Ukrainians
Asia News Today | China under lockdown & South Korea upholds ban on tattooing
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thailand’s Tourism sector demands full reopening
Thai Airways finds new cash cow | GMT
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
Thai grandma praised as village’s top snake catcher, grabs pythons with her bare hands
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
BMA and CCSA will meet Monday, decide on Songkran water splashing in Bangkok
Thai government unleashes the fear machine for Songkran – OPINION
Pattaya police raid karaoke bar, some partygoers also test positive for drugs
Doing it alone: Surin province to declare Covid-19 endemic from April 1
Foreigner in Pattaya bleeding after alleged altercation with security
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
- Bangkok1 day ago
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
- Destinations2 days ago
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
- Crime3 days ago
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
- Exclusive23 hours ago
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai grandma praised as village’s top snake catcher, grabs pythons with her bare hands
- Crime2 days ago
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
- Drugs3 days ago
Pattaya police raid karaoke bar, some partygoers also test positive for drugs