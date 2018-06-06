PTT, the Government-owned petro-chemical giant that commands the largest share of Thai petrol sales, is getting behind the country’s pineapple farmers. Pineapples are one of Phuket’s main agricultural crops but has been hit with low prices for the past year.

PTT petrol stations will allow pineapple growers to sell their crops in the compounds of PTT stations around the country without any fee.

PTT’s executive vice president Jiraporn Khaosawas said farmers were welcome to use petrol stations as outlets to sell their crops directly to buyers.

Jiraporn said the PTT made the decision after the price of pineapples had fallen as low as 2.20 baht per kilogram at a time when farmers had to invest about 4.60 baht per kg.

She said the PTT has already cooperated with the governors and chief agricultural officers of several provinces, including Chachoengsao, Lampang, Uttaradit, Prae and Phitsanulok, to provide space in PTT stations for farmers to sell pineapples.

Some products made from pineapples would also be on sale at PTT headquarters until the end of this month, she added.

STORY: The Nation

- The Thaiger & The Nation