Thalang Police were notified of a thief who snatched a television from ‘Jae Jeab’ restaurant on Thepkrasattri Road, 300 metres from the Heroines Monument last night (June 5).

Police arrived at the scene to find 49 year old Usa ‘Jae Jeab’ Silapa, the restaurant owner. Police checked CCTV footage of the restaurant (on another TV obviously). A man age between 30-37 year old wearing black grabbed the 42 inch Samsung television, costing about 25,000 Baht, and sped way, on foot.

Khun Usa told police she was cooking in the kitchen at the rear of the restaurant with her daughter when there were no customers in the shop. She didn’t realise that a man in black came into her restaurant. She heard some noise so she ran out from the kitchen and found that the television inside the restaurant had been stolen.

Police are now hunting for the thief to face legal action.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong