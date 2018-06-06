Heavy rains across Phuket yesterday (June 5) caused peak hour road flooding, congestion, landslides and mayhem.

Officials led by Phuket’s Governor Norraphat Plodthong inspected flooded areas in Kamala. The Governor’s now declared some of these back streets in Kamala as a disaster area.

Many houses were flooded with 30 cm to 50 cm of water. Fourteen houses were damaged from the flash flood with up to four metres of water.

A Toyota Fortuner and ten motorbikes were washed into a canal by the flood. No injuries was reported as residents scurried for higher ground or evacuated their flooded homes.

Governor Norraphat has ordered local emergency response organisations to assist people most in need. Heavy equipment were used to clear the areas which ended up covered in mud and soil.

After that officials inspected areas on Thepkrasattri Rd in front of Thai Watsadu hardware store and two other area on the road that were flooded in the morning peak. A 60 million baht budget allocation has been set aside to solve perennial flooding problems on the main roads.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong