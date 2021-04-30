Phuket
What will be the top spot on MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition?
The following is a press release submitted by a company representing Hasbro.
Phromthep Cape… Phuket Old Town… Patong Beach… These are just a few of the landmarks that have been are iconic to Phuket in the few short months since it was announced that Phuket will be getting its own edition of MONOPOLY.
The top squares of the game will soon be handed over to Phuket’s most prominent places. With so much around Phuket that stand out, the public has been asked to help with what the top squares of MONOPOLY: Phuket edition should be.
“Thank you for everyone’s suggestions so far! We have seen so many wonderful ideas come in and we will start to put the game together very soon,” says Jennifer Lau of Winning Moves, the company putting together the Phuket edition of MONOPOLY under official license from MONOPOLY owners Hasbro.
“We’ve had so many suggestions for the most iconic places of Phuket to feature on the top end of the board, that it is difficult to decide what should be there!”
Let us know what you would like to see featured on the most prominent squares of the game by writing into the Phuket Monopoly Facebook page, or by emailing phuket@winningmoves.co.uk with your suggestions.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Police in Phuket seize 100,000 methamphetamine pills, women arrested on drug charges
Police in Phuket arrested 2 women on drug charges and seized a package containing 100,000 methamphetamine pills, 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Police say they received a tip about women suspected of selling methamphetamine and pills known as “ya ba,” meaning “crazy drug” in Thai.
Officers tracked down 38 year old Ladawan ‘Mod’ Chuengyang and 24 year old Krissana ‘Nam’ Bensalem. Police say they saw the women park a Honda Civic outside a home in Srisoonthorn and carry a box to the home. Officers approached the women and searched the home. Drugs were found inside the box while a digital scale was found inside the home. Police also confiscated 2 mobile phones. The women face charges of possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket extends Covid entry restrictions to May 12
Phuket’s governor has extended the Covid-19 restrictions and entry measures until May 12, after they were set to expire at the end of April. Phuket Governor, Narong Woonciew, announced the orders following a meeting with 14 foreign consuls and embassy representatives on Tuesday.
Phuket Immigration have since warned that foreigners who skirted the Covid prevention measures and acted “socially irresponsible”, would face legal action and may even be deported.
For those already in Phuket who travel outside and return, the same testing requirements will remain in place with few exemptions. Thai citizens do not have to pay for the test according to the order. For foreigners, the price is 500 baht.
If the rapid antigen test results are positive, it is mandatory that the person immediately goes to the hospital for isolation and treatment.
Recently, such foreigners have been called out for not wearing face masks, with a fine of 20,000 baht being announced for those who ignore such rules. Now, those rules have been extended, including all pubs, entertainment venues and bars being forced to close until May 12.
All classes in which people physically attend at any educational institutions or language schools are against those rules. Only those arriving at an establishment for academic testing are allowed to continue to do so. Mass gatherings have also been limited to 30 people. The detailed wording on mass gatherings includes:
“Unless authorised by the competent official, or is an activity performed by a competent official, or is an activity in an area designated as a quarantine facility. Any such activities that are authorised must follow Covid protection measures.”
There is no further explanation as to what kinds of mass gatherings would be included in that category of being able to receive authorisation. Previously, the mass gathering rule was limited to 50 people.
Gambling, cockfighting, fish fighting, Thai boxing, card games, or any other kind of spectator activities are banned. Training for different sports is also prohibited as well as snorkelling and diving tours. All private kindergartens and nurseries will continue to be closed, except kindergarten boarding schools.
The checkpoint at Tha Chatchai, at the north end of the island, is closed from 11pm to 5am daily. Only ambulances, vehicles transporting essential items and medical supplies are allowed to cross during those hours, or anyone else with special permission. For those drivers who want to enter Phuket during the checkpoint’s opening hours, they must present a rapid antigen test, showing a negative result for Covid-19 that was taken within 72 hours of arriving at the checkpoint.
Drivers can also pass through if they are fully inoculated against Covid. If they have met neither requirement, they must undergo a rapid antigen Covid test- at their own expense if they are foreign- if they are arriving from these provinces…
Chiang Mai
Chon Buri
Bangkok
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
Nakhon Pathom
Pathum Thani
Nonthaburi
Nakhon Ratchasima
Tak
Udon Thani
Songkhla
Suphanburi
Rayong
Khon Kaen
Sa Kaeo
Nakhon Sri Thammarat
Narathiwat
Surat Thani
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket businesses beg to allow import of private vaccines
With the July 1 deadline for reopening to internationals travellers approaching and Covid-19 spreading rapidly, Phuket industry leaders are begging the Thai government to allow private importing of vaccines. Phuket’s sandbox plan required a 70% vaccinated resident policy, which looks unattainable, in order to allow tourism without quarantine again. With the pandemic spread across all 77 provinces now, vaccines that had been earmarked for Phuket may be rerouted to more urgent situations.
The Phuket Tourist Association understands this need but believes pushing to restart tourism to save the economy is vital also. So in response, private sector businesses are asking for approval to import vaccines on their own. Pledging to use their own budget and local administrative organisations, they await approval to proceed in vaccinating and reopening.
Tour operators, especially German and Scandinavian companies, want to resume operations in Thailand and start landing international flights in Phuket again, according to the Thailand Hotels Association Southern chapter. They insist it’s imperative to hold true to its announcement and show the world that Thailand is reliable for tourism again.
The Phuket Tourism Council, Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Phuket Industries, have all banded together with private companies and local government to support privatized vaccines. The Phuket Tourism Council said businesses had asked permission since January without approval, but many regions had already set aside funds to purchase vaccines, and even made contact with some foreign vaccine makers.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vowed yesterday to open the gates to the private sector helping the government to purchase, import, and distribute vaccines to the people of Thailand, and businesses in Phuket are pleading to allow them to vaccinate on their own so the 200,000 vaccines already administered aren’t in vain. With Sinovac and AstraZeneca currently available for import, and Johnson & Johnson recently gaining approval, plus Siam Bioscience producing the AstraZeneca vaccine here in Thailand, many criticize the government’s slow progress in vaccinating the population. Calls are growing to allow private importing, and Phuket businesses are ready to take up the charge.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
What will be the top spot on MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition?
Bangkok sets goal to vaccinate 70% of population by the end of the year
US Air Force lands in India with much-needed Covid-19 supplies, other foreign aid on the way
New Covid-19 zoning with tightened restrictions starts tomorrow
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
Police in Phuket seize 100,000 methamphetamine pills, women arrested on drug charges
Rapidly-spreading UK variant proving more deadly in Thailand
Phuket extends Covid entry restrictions to May 12
Former Norwegian minister warns against travel to Thailand due to fugitive murder suspect
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
We’re looking for a Video Editor/Production Assistant in Phuket
Government clamping down on illegal migrants in effort to curb Covid-19
Cluster of 50 Covid-19 cases detected in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district
Phuket businesses beg to allow import of private vaccines
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from foreign men he met through online dating
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Face masks required in 31 provinces, fine is 20,000 baht for not wearing
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
- Expats2 days ago
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules