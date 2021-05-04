27 people die from Covid-related illness 1,763 new infections in Thailand

The CCSA has reported 27 deaths and 1,763 new Covid infections over the past 24 hours. Over the past 10 days the daily reports have hovered around the 1,500 – 2,000 mark with the death rate trending upwards.

1,009 patients remain in a serious condition. 311 patients are currently on ventilators with Covid-related symptoms.

In other related news…

• The Safari Park and Open Zoo in the Bo Phloi district of Kanchanaburi, west Thailand, has been ordered closed until May 16 after 3 employees tested positive for Covid-19.

• Thailand Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the government will register the Moderna vaccine ASAP, provided that the manufacturer gets all the paperwork completed and receives Thailand’s FDA approval.

Representatives of Zuellig Pharma, the regional importer of Moderna vaccines, insist that the manufacturer of Moderna vaccine is willing to sell its vaccine to the Thai government, but not directly to private companies.

• The local disease committee in Ayutthaya is extending the closure of the central shrimp and seafood market for another 7 days until at least May 11.

• In Phuket, the results are in for hundreds of the island’s sea gypsies living in the Rawai. No one has returned a positive Covid test.

• The Royal Thai embassy in New Delhi, India, is recommending Thais should leave India immediately.

• The embassy said Thais who did not need to stay there should register to return home on repatriation flights. Flights are scheduled to leave from Chennai on Saturday and May 15 from New Delhi.

• Phuket is now added to the list of provinces in Thailand that have introduced “soft” curfews – strongly worded requests for residents to stay home during specific hours.

Phuket residents are being asked to stay at home between 10pm and 4am daily. The announcement is now in force. Checkpoints are being set up to advise and warn people who don’t cooperate.

• The Mor Prom app and LINE vaccine online registration has now received more than 600,000 registrants. If a foreigner has a Pink Thai ID card they may be able to register for the next round of vaccinations that start at the end of May.

Today is the final day of a 4 day long weekend. Today is Coronation Day, commemorating HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation as the 10th king of the Chakra Dynasty. Most public service buildings will be closed, including banks, other than those in shopping centres.