Coronavirus (Covid-19)
27 people die from Covid-related illness 1,763 new infections in Thailand
The CCSA has reported 27 deaths and 1,763 new Covid infections over the past 24 hours. Over the past 10 days the daily reports have hovered around the 1,500 – 2,000 mark with the death rate trending upwards.
1,009 patients remain in a serious condition. 311 patients are currently on ventilators with Covid-related symptoms.
In other related news…
• The Safari Park and Open Zoo in the Bo Phloi district of Kanchanaburi, west Thailand, has been ordered closed until May 16 after 3 employees tested positive for Covid-19.
Representatives of Zuellig Pharma, the regional importer of Moderna vaccines, insist that the manufacturer of Moderna vaccine is willing to sell its vaccine to the Thai government, but not directly to private companies.
• The local disease committee in Ayutthaya is extending the closure of the central shrimp and seafood market for another 7 days until at least May 11.
• In Phuket, the results are in for hundreds of the island’s sea gypsies living in the Rawai. No one has returned a positive Covid test.
• The Royal Thai embassy in New Delhi, India, is recommending Thais should leave India immediately.
• The embassy said Thais who did not need to stay there should register to return home on repatriation flights. Flights are scheduled to leave from Chennai on Saturday and May 15 from New Delhi.
• Phuket is now added to the list of provinces in Thailand that have introduced “soft” curfews – strongly worded requests for residents to stay home during specific hours.
Phuket residents are being asked to stay at home between 10pm and 4am daily. The announcement is now in force. Checkpoints are being set up to advise and warn people who don’t cooperate.
• The Mor Prom app and LINE vaccine online registration has now received more than 600,000 registrants. If a foreigner has a Pink Thai ID card they may be able to register for the next round of vaccinations that start at the end of May.
Today is the final day of a 4 day long weekend. Today is Coronation Day, commemorating HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation as the 10th king of the Chakra Dynasty. Most public service buildings will be closed, including banks, other than those in shopping centres.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri reports a decline in daily Covid-19 infections – Tuesday, 91
Chon Buri province, which includes Pattaya, is seeing a general decline in the amount of daily Covid-19 infections today. 91 were reported today. Yesterday, the number of infections reported in the province was 153.
The total amount of infections in the province since the third wave began at the start of April, sits at 2,855, with 1,611 still in medical care in the province. There have been 7 recorded deaths since the beginning of April. 1,237 people in total have now been released from medical care, with over 100 people being released yesterday alone.
Chon Buri officials are asking people to continue to stay home, socially distance, and follow other Covid-19 related measures to control the situation. Chon Buri officially became a deep red zone according to a government zoning program based on Covid-19 cases, which brings additional restrictions for at least 2 weeks, like the closure of dine-in at restaurants.
Chon Buri Public Health officials say a sharp increase of cases being traced from family members and home gatherings are being found, warning residents that the majority of cases are now from homes and not businesses. They say that the vast majority of cases are asymptomatic and many people did not know they were infected.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Tourism
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
A recent poll of the Thai hotel industry shows that 47% of those surveyed only have enough liquidity to sustain less than 3 months of business. The Bank of Thailand has published its confidence index of hotel business operators for April 2021 and the findings make for grim reading. According to a Nation Thailand report, a total of 188 hotels around the country took part between April 12 – 26. Among those surveyed, 30 properties are serving as alternative state quarantine facilities.
The poll shows that 56% of hotels have seen their liquidity drop by 20% compared to last month, as a direct result of the Covid-19 resurgence. Meanwhile, 47% say their liquidity is such that they can only remain open less than 3 months. Of the properties surveyed, 46% remain open as usual, while 13% have closed temporarily. Most of the shuttered hotels are in the south of the country and consist of properties that would normally attract foreign tourists. The report says these hotels plan to re-open in the last quarter of the year, when they hope the situation will have improved.
Nation Thailand reports that occupancy rates have plummeted across all hotels and among the 158 properties that are not serving as ASQ facilities, occupancy sits at an average of 18%. The lowest occupancy rate is in the north of the country, at 4.1%. In the north-east, it’s 10.9%, in central Thailand it’s 18.7% and in the south, 23.2%. Average occupancy this month is predicted to drop to as low as 9% if the Covid crisis is not brought under control.
The poll found that hotels still operating are employing 59% of the workforce they had prior to the third wave of the virus. Staff costs are being managed through salary cuts, unpaid leave, and alternating work days.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Virologist urges government to carry out mass vaccination within 3 months
Prominent Thai virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan is calling on the government to carry out mass vaccination of the population within 3 months, after a study showed that 1 dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine boosts immunity by more than 96%. Dr. Yong has been a persistent critic of the Thai government’s handling of the Covid outbreaks in the country.
Posting on his Facebook page, Yong cited a recent study conducted on Thai people who received a single AstraZeneca dose concluded their immunity was improved by 96.7%, compared to unvaccinated people. Furthermore, former Covid-19 patients who recovered between 4 and 8 weeks prior to being tested showed an improvement in immunity of more than 92%.
According to the Bangkok Post, 61 people took part in the study over a 1-month period from when they received their first vaccine dose. Higher levels of immunity were reported in individuals under the age of 60, with Yong pointing out that immunity increases further and lasts longer following a second dose of the vaccine.
“Therefore, the government should administer the first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine to as many people as possible, or 10 million people each month in the first 3 months of mass vaccination.”
Meanwhile, Thailand’s Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, says officials are ready to approve the registration of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine after meeting with representatives of its Asian distributor, Zuellig Pharma. The head of the Food and Drug Administration, Paisarn Dunkum, says the distributor submitted all required paperwork last week and registration of the vaccine will be completed in May.
Anutin has confirmed the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is preparing to import doses of the Moderna vaccine but says the private sector must inform the GPO of their orders in advance, saying the organisation can’t stockpile the vaccine in anticipation of the private sector buying it.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
