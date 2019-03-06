Water restrictions on the agenda again as Phuket’s dams get low | The Thaiger

Phuket
Water restrictions on the agenda again as Phuket’s dams get low
The Phuket Water Authority, swinging wildly between ‘water restrictions’ and ‘there is plenty of water’, now says that water restrictions are again on the cards in a raft of suggestions being put to the Phuket Governor.
The chief of the Provincial Waterworks Authority, Graisorn Mahamad, has raised the prospect of water restrictions (again) following the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordering water rationing around the country only if it was absolutely necessary and that all steps be made to avoid water shortages.
The local water authority chief says that reducing water released from the Bang Wad dam in Kathu is part of the suggestions being made to Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana. No other details of the list of suggestions has been made public at this stage.
He says that no decisions will be made until after the meeting with the island’s Governor. He said that a report on the island’s three main catchments, Bang Wad in Kathu, Khlong Kratha in Chalong and Bang Neow near Cherngtalay, had already been made last week.
The Provincial Water Authority say the island, based on the current levels in the dams, has enough water to last until the end of April only. The Authority is also collating information about the other smaller water sources on the island saying that there are more than 100 other private sources scattered around Phuket that could be utilised if the normal sources get low.
On Monday PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered all government agencies to take steps to prevent water outages.
Two weeks ago the Provincial Water Authority announced water restrictions across the island in many suburban areas, but not tourist zones. The day after it rescinded the order assuring residents that, upon consultation, the Royal Irrigation Authority told them there was enough water until the start of the wet season.
Wet season in Phuket usual starts sometime between the middle and end of April each year, coinciding the the annual Songkran Thai New Year festival.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket.
Phuket
Rawai luxury villas on ‘pause’ along Ao Sane beach
PHOTOS: Chatchanon Na Thalang
Rawai Municipality have put a halt to the construction of the controversial luxury villas being constructed on the cliffs overlooking Ao Sane Beach.
The municipal building officers say a pool and spa were found under construction, in contravention with the approved plans.
Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos says, “the construction of four buildings, including a pool, is 70 percent completed covering an area of 16 rais in Ao Sane, Rawai .”
“At the front of the construction a pool is being built, different from the design that they have submitted. ”
“They have been ordered to pause the construction for 30 days where they have time to summit a new design for consideration of our planners.”
PHOTOS: Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos
Phuket
Two killed when motorbike rider and passenger ploughed into a house
A motorbike driver and passenger have died after a collision in Thalang this morning.
The Thalang Police were notified of the accident on Thepkrasattri Road in Thalang at 3.10am.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find a motorbike after it had collided head-on with a wall at the front of a house.
Nearby they found two bodies, later identified as 18 year old Mutadee Kahapana and 20 year old Abusalma Lueakpon. Their bodies were taken to the Thalang Hospital.
Police says that the pair were heading from Phang Nga at high speed. When they arrived at a curve in the road, the motorbike lost control. The motorbike sloughed straight into the side of the wall. They weren’t wearing helmets.
Phuket
Wanted Russian arrested after hiding in Phuket for four years
PHOTOS: Immigration Bureau
A Russian man, wanted over illegal financial business dealings after hiding in Phuket for four years, has been arrested.
The Immigration Bureau says that the suspect, 36 year old Alexey Dolzhenkov, a Russian national, was arrested last week.
Immigration officers allege he was a broker who operated illegal financial businesses in the Russian language, from Phuket. They claim he was a company adviser who had filed false tax claims and false banking requests.
Khaosod reports that he escaped an arrest warrant from Russia issued back on October 7, 2015. He has been hiding in Phuket for almost four years whilst continuing to operate some of his businesses.
Immigration Chief, Gen Surachate Hakparn says, “He has damaged businesses in Russia with losses valued at 235 million baht. He admitted that he escaped from Russia and entered Thailand with a tourist visa. He will be deported.”
SOURCE: Immigration Bureau, Khaosod
