Bangkok rolls out new ‘user-friendly’ bus stop signs | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok rolls out new ‘user-friendly’ bus stop signs
The Bangkok Governor says the installation of 30 new “user-friendly” bus stop signs around the city will help save people from getting lost.
Aswin Kwanmuang says the idea was presented during Bangkok Design Week last year by a civic group called May Day.
“The first 30 signs are along the MRTA Green Line and outside Robinson Bang Rak on Charoenkrung Road, Central World on Rajadamri Road, the National Stadium on Rama I Road, MBK on Phayathai Road, the Khok Wua-Rattanakosin Exhibition intersection on Rajadamnoen Klang Road and in the Sanam Luang area.
The BMA is earmarking funding to erect 500 more signs in Chatuchak, Phayathai, Ratchathewee, Pathumwan and Bang Rak districts, according to the Governor. Bidding is now underway on the contract.
“Another 500 signs are budgeted for next year’s financial round, for Phra Nakhon, Dusit and Pom Prap districts.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Shooting yourself in the foot, literally – Suvarnabhumi police station
A gun cleaner has shot himself in the leg outside Bangkok’s main airport police station.
The 40 year old gun cleaner, Damrongkiat, a trader who sells uniforms and insignia to police and cleans their weapons, had already worked on three guns at the time without any problems.
Next it was a Glock 9mm.
Damrongkiat says he forgot to remove the magazine and adjust the barrel slide. He shot himself straight through the left leg when the gun went off
“It’s all my own fault. It was lucky the bullet didn’t hit a main artery”.
The Jularata Suwannaphum rescue foundation attended to the man then took him to Jularat Hospital after the incident.
SOURCE: Daily News
Bangkok
Bangkok gold shop thief gets away with jewellry valued at 3 million baht
by Kittipong Maneerit
He pointed a gun at three staff at the Aurora Gold Shop. He also claimed to be carrying a bomb.
Police say he demanded staff place the ornaments and jewellry worth 3,181,600 baht in total in several shopping bags he was carrying.
A CCTV camera caught the robber running from the back of the mall and then fleeing on a yellow Yamaha Fino motorcycle.
Police found the brown paper bag which the thief had claimed contained a bomb.
All that was inside was a large rock.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Government considers blanket alcohol bans on April 13
There’s a 24 hour ban on alcohol on the weekend preceding AND the actual election weekend this month. And next month is Songkran with the Government mooting possible blanket bans on Songkran day, April 13.
This year the Government says they want an alcohol ban on the biggest annual holiday for Thais. It’s also part of the week when there is a huge rise in road accidents and road-related deaths each year.
The Department of Disease Control is lobbying the government to suspend alcohol sales from April 13, the actual Thai new Year day, in an effort to reduce the annual road carnage.
The department’s deputy director says the agency will formally submit the proposal to the cabinet next week.
The department cites the annual figures for Songkran, saying that most drink/drive cases take place April 13, the first day of the New Year festivities. The department is dismissing concerns the measure could damage the economy, which depends heavily on tourists and revellers, saying that saving lives is paramount.
“The economy doesn’t rely on a single day,” according to the department’s deputy director.
Government agencies traditionally roll out their ‘seven dangerous days campaign’ each Songkran, setting up checkpoints along major roadways and arterials, cracking down on drink/driving and speeding and, generally, huffing and puffing about the need to curb the toll. But none of the campaigns in the past have done anything to stem the tide of a rising road toll each year.
Last year the government even speculated a total ban on allowing people to ride in the back of pick-ups during Songkran – a move that was quickly quashed by an outcry on social media.
There is already a raft of measures to precent the consumption of alcohol during Songkran, such as banning sales of alcohol at popular locations for water fights. These prohibitions have been widely ignored with little enforcement.
