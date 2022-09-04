UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims

UPDATE

Phuket Governor Narong is rushing to get food to over 800 victims of the island province’s recent floods. A total of 871 people, making up 372 households, have been affected by heavy floods that hit Phuket on Friday.

Narong yesterday led officials in handing out 1,800 meals to people at Wat Nai Yang temple in the Thalang district. This district was particularly hit hard by the floods.

The officials also chatted with local government agencies, disaster officials, and community representatives about the number of people affected, and what help they needed. Even though many people have been able to move their belongings away from the floods, their houses have still been damaged.

The flooding around Phuket International Airport on Friday saw 250mm of rainfall recorded. Yesterday, General Prayut called in the Royal Thai Army to pump out water from the area. Now, disaster officials have been ordered to remain on standby for 24 hours as isolated thundershowers continue.

All small boats have been ordered to remain ashore today and tomorrow.

PREVIOUS UPDATE

After floods wreaked havoc in Phuket yesterday, General Prayut Chan-o-cha has today called in the Royal Thai Army for some backup to help the island province’s victims, and pump out flood water.

Prayut has ordered army officers to pump out water in the area around the Phuket International Airport. He has also ordered officers to help victims in the Thalang district’s Mai Khao sub-district.

TPN Media reports that water levels have already gone down to normal.

ORIGINAL STORY

Floodwater is being pumped out of Phuket Airport and surrounding areas following heavy rainfall. No flights have been cancelled yet but the airport has requested passengers to arrive three to four hours before their scheduled departure time.

“Heavy rain in Phuket province has resulted in flooding at Phuket Airport. Urgent remedial action is being taken in all flooded areas,” said Phuket Information Centre via social media.

Anyone planning on travelling through Phuket International Airport can call the number 0-7635-1111 for enquiries or if they require assistance.

Photos of a condominium carpark near the airport in Thalang district reveal many cars completely submerged in the flood. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation’s Phuket office has been called in to pump out the floodwater.

More than 40 cars and 20 motorbikes were damaged in the flood.

A Susco gas station in front of Mueang Thalang School, near the airport, is also badly flooded.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew visited the flood sites to offer assistance to victims.

