UPDATE: Polish and Thai kayak pair still missing off Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
UPDATE: Polish and Thai kayak pair still missing off Phuket
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
As we enter day four of the search for 26 year old Mateusz Juszkiewicz from Poland and his female Thai friend, 23 year old Werakan Sirirakon, there is no update other than the pair are still missing.
Last evening Rawai’s mayor, Arun Solos revealed that the missing pair were wearing life vests when they set off for their short expedition to Koh Man from Ya Nui Beach last Saturday afternoon. He said he was hopeful that the pair would be found alive. But authorities are now holding grave fears for the safety of the missing couple despite the Mayor’s public optimism.
The extensive ocean search enters its fourth day today as rescuers continue to widen their search area.
Air and sea searches continued all yesterday with up to one hundred people involved in the land and sea search for a Polish tourist and his Thai girlfriend. They went missing after they, and their kayak, failed to return safely to Phuket on Saturday evening. Read the original story HERE.
Mateusz and Werakan managed to alert their friends that they were in difficulty with a mobile phone call before contact was lost with the pair as the others arrived back at Yanui Beach around 6.30pm on Saturday evening.
Three days of extensive searching, up to 30 nautical miles off the coast of Phuket, including around the Similans and Koh Racha, have not turned up any fresh sightings or information about the missing pair.
Conditions continue to be warm but there has been persistent moderate to fresh offshore winds over the past three days but abating a bit more today. But without fresh water, authorities suspect the pair would have perished if still marooned at sea.
When police received information about the incident on Saturday evening, a search was launched immediately by the Royal Thai Navy, the tourist police, the Phuket provincial public disaster mitigation office and Rawai municipal office. Efforts have concentrated on the sea currents and winds and where they may have carried the couple and their kayak.
Events
Phuket King’s Cup regatta organisers deny allegations of coral destruction at Kata
SCREENSHOT: Part of the post from the Kata Beach Shore Diving
The 2019 King’s Cup Regatta in Phuket has been run and won, packed up and gone home. The annual event, run for the 33rd time this year, is one Thailand’s most prestigious yachting regattas and traditionally allows its vessels to anchor in the natural Kata harbour, using the Beyond Resort in Kata, and other local hotels as their base.
But one local group are not only glad to see the fleet gone but want to point out that, despite the grand occasion and all the visiting yachts, there was also an environmental price to pay.
The Kata Beach Shore Diving page points out in a long post about the destruction of much of the remaining coral off the Kata Beach shore where the fleet anchors during the regatta, throwing out and retrieving their anchors every day.
“Environment that has taken 100’s if not 1000’s of years to grow destroyed and most probably will never grow back again.”
“All those beautiful critters, the seahorses, the cute frogfish photographed just 4 days ago, the nudibranchs and an endless variety of very rare critters rarely seen or photographed anywhere else in Thailand…. LOST to a destroyed environment!”
But the organising committee of the King’s Cup say the allegations against the yachts, as posted by Kata Beach Shore Diving, are unfounded. Kevin Whitcraft, long associated with the event, says the King’s Cup Regatta Organising Committee did not receive any complaints, comments or advice during the past week on the matter.
“At no time during the week did we see any yachts anchored in that area, besides being too shallow for keel boats, as described above boats need firm holding in sand.”
“To anchor on coral besides being impractical is anathema to the sailing way of life. Sailors of yachts are trained and skilled in nautical matters – anchoring is a key skill needed by boat owners.”
“Besides being illegal in many parts of the world, anchoring on coral puts the coral at risk, and basic common sense is that boat owners seek sand to anchor in as such provides a secure holding.”
The Kata Beach Shore Diving’s long critique about the problems associated with the visiting yachts and their mooring in the bay, claim the annual event puts the local marine environment at risk.
“The numerous…. sailing boats here to observe the sail boat racing both big and small but mostly big, expensive and luxurious were free for several days to drop anchor anywhere they liked within the bay ripping the seabed apart and causing …. the complete annihilation of an environment that is exceptionally special and was called home to numerous very rare marine animals.”
Last year Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley was closed to daily tour boats because of the destruction of the local corals in the popular bay after years of boats throwing their anchors over the side for mooring the tour boats.
Kevin Whitcraft went further to claim that the photos (below), used as evidence in the Kata Beach Shore Diving post, proves his point.
“In the picture attached there are no yachts shown in the vicinity of the Kata coral reef. If we had seen a boat improperly anchored in an area where there is known coral, we would have issued a warning to the boat owner immediately.”
Whilst the post from the Kata Beach Shore Diving Group has been shared 60 times and viewed nearly 3,000 times, the organisers of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta are keen to share their side of the story.
Some sailors and supporters of the King’s Cup event have already posted comments saying that there is no knowledge of the mentioned reef in their charts and that they welcome an open dialogue to gain a better understanding of the claims made by Kata Beach Shore Diving Group.
“The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta Organising Committee are more than concerned about the environment and do everything in our power to protect the environment. From the racing rules of sailing to guidelines to sailors concern for the environment is a top priority.”
You can read the full post from Kata Beach Shore Diving HERE.
Phuket
UPDATE: No sightings after a full second day of searching for missing kayak couple off Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket People’s Voice
Air and sea searches continue today as up to one hundred people are now involved in the search for a Polish tourist and his Thai girlfriend who went missing after they, and their kayak, went missing off Phuket on Saturday evening. Read that story HERE.
26 year old Mateusz Juszkiewicz from Poland and a female Thai friend, 23 year old Werakan Sirirakon from Nakon Sawan managed to alert their friends that they were in difficulty with a mobile phone call before contact was lost with the pair as the others arrived back at Yanui Beach around 6.30pm on Saturday evening.
Two days of extensive searching, up to 20 nautical miles off the coast of Phuket, including around the Similans and Koh Racha, have not turned up any fresh sightings or information about the missing pair.
Conditions have been warm but there has been persistent moderate to fresh offshore winds over the past three days.
When police received information about the incident on Saturday evening, a search was launched immediately by the Royal Thai Navy, the tourist police, the Phuket provincial public disaster mitigation office and Rawai municipal office. Efforts have concentrated on the sea currents and winds and where they may have carried the couple and their kayak.
Kamonchai Khuadkaew, the Kamnan of Tambon Rawai, led rescue workers on a foot search along the rocky shoreline of nearby Rawai Beach on Sunday and other officials have conducted searches along other beaches and shorelines around southern Phuket.
The pair headed out from Ya Nui Beach, just south of Nai Harn Beach, on Saturday afternoon, in the company of other friends who had hired kayaks with them. They headed out to nearby Koh Man for a short canoeing expedition.
Phuket
Drunk driver collides with motorcycle in Phuket, killing the rider
PHOTO: Phuket Hotnews
On December 8, Thalang police received a report about an incident on Srisoonthorn Road, opposite the Baan Manik PTT petrol station, in Thalang district, Phuket.
At the scene, police found that a grey pick-up truck had collided with a blue Honda Wave motorcycle, causing one death. The motorcycle was lying on its side in the middle of the road and next to it was a 51 year old man, Srikul Sornjunda. He died at the scene of the incident.
The rescue team transported his body to Thalang Hospital for an autopsy.
Police found a 41 year old man, Chanai Boriboon, who was driving the pick-up truck, waiting at the scene and report that he was speaking “confusingly” so the police brought him to the police station and checked his alcohol level, suspecting he was well over the limit or under the influence of drugs.
They found that Mr. Boriboon blew a reading of 410 milligram of alcohol (4 x the legal limit), which was very high. He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving causing death before being sent to court for further processing.
SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Thailand’s road carnage is getting worse
UPDATE: Polish and Thai kayak pair still missing off Phuket
Stray bullet hits minivan, kills female passenger
Injured Irish tourist refuses to pay, starts fight, ends up on footpath in Pattaya
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Phuket King’s Cup regatta organisers deny allegations of coral destruction at Kata
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
British diver’s lawyer claims jury blundered in Elon Musk defamation trial
UPDATE: No sightings after a full second day of searching for missing kayak couple off Phuket
Drunk driver collides with motorcycle in Phuket, killing the rider
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Thai army takes delivery of Chinese battle tanks
Pattaya officials shamed into beefing up tourist security after German TV report
Artist eats $120,000 banana at exhibition
Bad report card for PM Prayut after 6 months in office
UPDATE: Missing Polish tourist and Thai friend in canoe off Phuket
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
- Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
- Business15 hours ago
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
- Bangkok4 days ago
Over 50 Chinese youth arrested for running scam call centre from Samui hotel
- Business4 days ago
FULL TIME WRITER – English language
- Economy3 days ago
Increase agreed for Thailand’s minimum wage
- South3 days ago
Thai government looks to revive Pak Bara and Songkhla deep-sea port projects