Polish tourist and Thai female remain missing after kayak trip off Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Polish tourist and Thai female remain missing after kayak trip off Phuket
26 year old Mateusz Juszkiewicz from Poland and a female Thai friend, 23 year old Werakan Sirirakon from Nakon Sawan, were kayaking between Ya Nui Beach and the small island offshore with friends yesterday afternoon.
The group hired four kayaks to explore the island, just south of popular Nai Harn Beach. Whilst the friends were returning to Ya Nui at sunset last evening, the missing pair contacted their other friends and said they were quite far away and “not able to return to the beach”, according to the police report.
There has been no contact with the pair since.
The other members of the canoeing expedition contacted the Tourist Police who, in turn, put out the call to local volunteer organisations and the Navy. A search of the waters off Ya Nui Beach continued until almost midnight.
Navy helicopters and an armada of smaller vessels, some with the local Navy, have been searching for the pair, and their kayak, this morning.
Police say the search will continue around Phuket’s southern waters and local beaches this afternoon. Whilst there has been a strong offshore breeze, the conditions have been reasonable last night and today.
Phuket
Lost in translation – Karon seafood restaurant staff chase American customer
A post on the Facebook page ‘Newshawk Phuket’ has a 30 second video captioned ‘in Karon, what happened?This happened on December 2 at 4PM, on the road, in front of Karon Beach, Phuket’.
The video shows a group of people running after a western man and attacking him.
Today , Karon Police Superintendent, Pol Col Prawit Suthiruang-Arun, told media that he has ordered Karon police to investigate the incident as depicted in the video.
Karon police received a report about a physical assault in front of a seafood restaurant located on the beachfront of Karon. At the scene, police found an American man, 44 year old ‘Conelly’, and three restaurant staff including 27 year old Teeraporn Thitayaporn, 20 year old Aomin Wen from Myanmar and 21 year old Nadee from Myanmar.
After speaking to the people involved, and witnesses, police found that there was a ‘misunderstanding’ when Connelly was having a conversation with the staff about food, which resulted in the fight as seen in the video.
Police allowed the two sides to talk so police could get a better understanding about what happened. The two sides confessed to the police that they both attacked each other. However, they only suffered minor injuries.
The staff, as well as the American man, were fined 500 baht each by the Karon police. The matter was settled by the local police without any arrests.
Later, all the ‘players’ told media they had no intention to file criminal or civil charges.
Business
Strong interest of foreign investors in Phuket’s resorts – JLL report
“In the Asia Pacific, Phuket is one of the three hotel investment markets in the region that have been highlighted.”
Buoyed by the rise of experience-driven travel and an affinity toward locally-inspired hotel offerings, resort assets remain a top target among investors. According to JLL Hotels & Hospitality’s Global Resort Report, resort sales accounted for 20% of all hotel sales in the Americas, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific’s resort sales totalled 7% of all hotel sales. Across all regions, private equity funds emerged as resorts dominant buyer, accounting for 20-50% of annual resort transaction volume in each market.
In the Asia Pacific, Phuket is one of the three hotel investment markets in the region that have been highlighted.
Phuket saw a total of 4.85 billion baht of resorts sold between 2014 and the first half of 2019. Half of these resorts achieved a transacted price at above 950 million baht. According to JLL’s report, investment activity over the period was dominated by foreign investors whose acquisitions accounted for 79% of the total investment volume, with the largest inbound capital coming from Singapore (58%). Findings from JLL also show that developers were the most acquisitive group, accounting for over 65% of total transaction volume on the island, followed by hotel operators at 20%.
Strong growth in tourism has contributed greatly to Phuket’s appeal as a hospitality investment destination. Total overnight visitors to the island have grown steadily over the past decade (2008 to 2018), with international and domestic visitation registering a CAGR of 10.9% and 9.9%, respectively. International overnight visitors accounted for 72.7% of total arrivals.
Pitinut Pupatwibul, Senior Vice President – Strategic Advisory, JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, says the number of international visitors to Phuket is likely to taper off slightly due primarily to surging Thai Baht and unfavourable global economic conditions.
“However, investors have continued to show keen interest in acquiring quality resort assets in Phuket as they remain confident in the long term outlook for the tourism market of one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations.”
“In addition, increased air connectivity, lower barriers of entry through visa fee waivers and limited future supply are expected to bode well for Phuket’s resort segment in the medium to long term.”
According to JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, the total stock of resorts in Phuket stood at 14,300 rooms at the end of June 2019. An estimated 540 resort rooms are planned for completion between the second half of 2019 and the end of 2021, accounting for less than 4% of the existing stock.
Read the full JLL Global Resort Report HERE.
