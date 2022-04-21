Phuket
Trash still a major problem for Phuket beach
Although Phuket officials have repeatedly called on local administrations to clean their areas, one beach on the island province continues to struggle with its trash problem. At Nai Harn beach, plastic trays are often left near the water, and sometimes, people even leave their trash right next to a garbage bin (instead of in it).
One unnamed local resident told The Phuket News that even though street cleaners go to the beach every day, they only sweep leaves, and don’t pick up trash. He said watching the cleaners sweep the leaves, while completely ignoring the trash, broke his heart. He added that despite the municipality providing cleaning resources, those resources are ineffective.
“….the municipality’s logic to prioritise sweeping leaves off the footpath and road over the removal of plastic bottles and rubbish that…invariably ends up in the ocean”.
There have been several campaigns to tackle pollution in Phuket, but the province has a ways to go. Last month, Phuket provincial governor Narong presented a plan for 10,000 new minimum wage jobs that would focus on cleaning Phuket.
In February, two volunteer organisations joined forces to clear garbage and weeds from the Bang Yai Canal, which runs from Samkong into Phuket Town on Phuket’s east coast. The groups said they hope to clear the “bad smells” coming from the canal. The president of one group said Covid-19 had deterred the groups doing cleanup work every week, and they instead met once a month. The director of the other group said the project would be sustainable if the government also helped.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Cambodia reduces quarantine for unvaccinated visitors from 2 weeks to 1
Thailand News Today | Political activist found dead in Isan Region in Thailand
Lost cat with a 300,000 baht bounty FOUND near home in Nonthaburi
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
Members of Thailand’s Move Forward Party banned from renewing passports
Two Ukrainian fugitives arrested in Phuket over US tax evasion scandal
Travel Guide: Where to buy a SIM card for travel in Thailand 2022
European airlines assess mask rules for flights to United States
Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels as 73% of new projects put on hold
Trash still a major problem for Phuket beach
Netflix’s Q1 losses spark crackdown on shared accounts, impending ads
Instant noodles replace flowers at unusual Thai funeral
UPDATE: Daughter has contacted missing family, police suspect economic hardship
Southern Thailand province gets a wave of income from Full Moon Party, Songkran
The top 6 Bangkok Governor’s Policies and why we should care | This is Thailand
“Phuket taxis are fantastic”, and other unlikely headlines – OPINION
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
First rape victim speaks out against Democrat deputy leader
Still unclear if visitors to Thailand will need health insurance after May 1
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews11 hours ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- Events3 days ago
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
- Phuket3 days ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown