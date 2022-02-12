Connect with us

Thailand

Volunteer teams clean trash and weeds from Phuket canal

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Photo by Flickr.

Two volunteer organisations are joining forces to clear garbage and weeds from the Bang Yai Canal, which runs from Samkong into Phuket Town on Phuket’s east coast. The organisations are the Royal Thai Volunteers and the Rak Bang Yai Club, who announced the cleanup plan on video teleconference yesterday.

The groups say they hope to clear the “bad smells” coming from the canal. The president of the RBYC says the first phase of the cleanup will focus on getting rid of weeds on the dam and canal walls.

The president also said Covid-19 had deterred the groups doing cleanup work every week, and they now only meet once a month. The director of the RTV said he would like to see people participating and taking action with his group, and that if the government also helps, then the project will be sustainable. He wants the cleanup to be a model for other provinces.

“The benefits that people will receive by reviving the Bang Yai Canal is tourism and foreigners and local people can learn about the local culture and see the activities of the community, because Bang Yai Canal is rich and diverse in culture.”

The RTV director said he hopes to “create cleanliness and beauty.”

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-02-12 12:37
    I hope no “tourists “ are “volunteering” without the correct visa? Immigration Officials would not be impressed!
    image
    DWiener
    2022-02-12 13:02
    Everywhere else in the world some council or government tax is allocated to maintenance - roading, drainage, sewerage, rubbish disposal, parks, waterways etc. It's not rocket surgery. Why is this so difficult to achieve in Thailand?
    image
    Jason
    2022-02-12 13:27
    Great work by these volunteers and only a pity that their work has been hampered by Covid.
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets.

