Thailand
Volunteer teams clean trash and weeds from Phuket canal
Two volunteer organisations are joining forces to clear garbage and weeds from the Bang Yai Canal, which runs from Samkong into Phuket Town on Phuket’s east coast. The organisations are the Royal Thai Volunteers and the Rak Bang Yai Club, who announced the cleanup plan on video teleconference yesterday.
The groups say they hope to clear the “bad smells” coming from the canal. The president of the RBYC says the first phase of the cleanup will focus on getting rid of weeds on the dam and canal walls.
The president also said Covid-19 had deterred the groups doing cleanup work every week, and they now only meet once a month. The director of the RTV said he would like to see people participating and taking action with his group, and that if the government also helps, then the project will be sustainable. He wants the cleanup to be a model for other provinces.
“The benefits that people will receive by reviving the Bang Yai Canal is tourism and foreigners and local people can learn about the local culture and see the activities of the community, because Bang Yai Canal is rich and diverse in culture.”
The RTV director said he hopes to “create cleanliness and beauty.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai soldiers and police arrest 246 more Burmese migrants in Kanchanaburi
Chon buri man says he followed crow into forest, found dead body hanging from tree
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
21 Thai fraud gangsters caught in Cambodia, will be deported back home
Fisheries Department will temporarily halt gulf fishing for marine breeding season
Thai Health Department warns that trendy “squid shots” can cause food poisoning
Thailand hopeful to draw Indian tourists with new travel bubble
Volunteer teams clean trash and weeds from Phuket canal
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
Thailand, post Covid. What needs to change?
Covid clusters in Thailand & Demand for shorts | Thaiger Bites
Northeastern cave forced to close for a week after tourists test positive
Boosters much less effective after 4 months, US officials say
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
Health ministry to propose easing Covid restrictions, in line with other countries
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Entertainment1 hour ago
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
- Myanmar1 day ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Economy3 days ago
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
- Bangkok3 days ago
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
- Thailand23 hours ago
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
Recent comments: