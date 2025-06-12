Tragedy strikes: Missing granny found dead in Phuket canal

Elderly woman's body discovered near school after search

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A peaceful afternoon in Phuket turned tragic after the body of a 72 year old woman was discovered in a canal, more than 24 hours after she reportedly vanished.

The elderly woman was reported missing yesterday afternoon, June 11, when her family raised the alarm, fearing she may have fallen into the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town.

Rescue workers soon found her shoes abandoned on the canal bank — a chilling clue that suggested she may have slipped or fallen into the water.

Emergency services from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation quickly launched a search. Over 10 personnel battled strong currents and low visibility, but the operation had to be suspended as night fell.

The dive team resumed their efforts yesterday, determined to locate the woman.

The woman was identified as Yenjit Pae-Uai. Her body was eventually discovered around 2.18pm yesterday near the back of an insurance office across from Phuket Wittayalai School, reported The Phuket News.

Rescue teams transported her remains to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

An investigation into the cause of her fall is currently underway.

The Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation extended its condolences to Yenjit’s family and praised the relentless work of all emergency responders and volunteers involved.

Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation hotline is 1163.

In similar news, emergency responders in Nonthaburi received the shock of their lives when a man thought to be dead suddenly cried out for help as they approached to recover his body.

Police from Bang Bua Thong station and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers had rushed to the scene yesterday, June 11, after a fisherman reported a body floating motionless in Khlong Lamphu beneath a bridge on Highway 9. The 70 year old man was found with facial wounds and blood, his head resting against a concrete block.

In another drowning incident that didn’t end on a happy note, a 41 year old Albanian woman drowned while swimming at Karon Beach.

The woman and her Egyptian husband had checked into their hotel and headed to the beach, but within two hours, the wife was pulled from the water unconscious.

Lifeguards and rescue workers from the Sam Ao unit managed to retrieve her around 4pm and performed CPR before rushing her to Chalong Hospital. Sadly, she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

