Tragedy strikes: Missing granny found dead in Phuket canal

A peaceful afternoon in Phuket turned tragic after the body of a 72 year old woman was discovered in a canal, more than 24 hours after she reportedly vanished.

The elderly woman was reported missing yesterday afternoon, June 11, when her family raised the alarm, fearing she may have fallen into the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town.

Rescue workers soon found her shoes abandoned on the canal bank — a chilling clue that suggested she may have slipped or fallen into the water.

Emergency services from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation quickly launched a search. Over 10 personnel battled strong currents and low visibility, but the operation had to be suspended as night fell.

The dive team resumed their efforts yesterday, determined to locate the woman.

The woman was identified as Yenjit Pae-Uai. Her body was eventually discovered around 2.18pm yesterday near the back of an insurance office across from Phuket Wittayalai School, reported The Phuket News.

Rescue teams transported her remains to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

An investigation into the cause of her fall is currently underway.

The Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation extended its condolences to Yenjit’s family and praised the relentless work of all emergency responders and volunteers involved.

Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation hotline is 1163.

