Warehouse worker dies after fall from mezzanine in Samut Prakan

A 54 year old warehouse worker was discovered deceased after falling from a mezzanine floor approximately 3 metres high.

The incident occurred in a warehouse in Bang Chak, Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan province. Police Lieutenant Issarath Tansuk, an investigator from Phra Pradaeng Police Station, was informed of the accident around 8am today, June 16 and proceeded to the scene with emergency services.

The warehouse, enclosed within nearly one rai of land, stored miscellaneous items. Boonta was found face down, wearing only a grey and navy sarong, with blood pooling beneath him.

His forehead was caved, his right eye swollen, and blood was noted around his mouth and nose. It is estimated that he had been deceased for at least two to four hours before being discovered.

Above the body was a mezzanine, approximately 3 metres above the ground, which served as Boonta’s sleeping quarters, accessible via a bamboo ladder.

Suchart, a 38 year old colleague who also slept in the warehouse, revealed that Boonta worked as a general labourer and typically used the mezzanine as his personal space. Sukhachart, who slept downstairs, awoke at approximately 6am to prepare for his day of work cutting steel. He noticed Boonta’s body and the blood on the ground, prompting him to seek help from a neighbour to contact the police.

Sukhachart speculated that Boonta may have accidentally fallen, though he emphasised Boonta’s character as a good and clean-loving man, albeit with a penchant for alcohol. Suchart insisted he had not heard any noises indicating a fall and had no conflicts with Boonta.

Amphon, a 74 year old neighbour, recounted that while she was at her shop in front of her house, Sukhachart ran over in a panic, asking for assistance after discovering Boonta’s body.

She noticed the extensive blood around his face and immediately called the police. Amphon last saw Boonta the previous night when he attempted to buy alcohol from her shop, a common habit of his, she noted.

The police have documented the scene and transferred Boonta’s body to the forensic institute for further examination. Colleagues have been invited for further questioning at the police station, as investigations continue.