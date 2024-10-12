Road rage: Electric car and box truck crash in Thailand goes viral (video)

Photo courtsey of KhaoSod

A road rage incident involving an Ora Goodcat electric vehicle and a box truck on a Thai road has grabbed significant attention online.

TikTok user @first_thepeak shared a dramatic clip of the encounter, showing the box truck attempting to block and force the electric car off the road. The situation escalated until the truck spun out of control and came to a stop by the roadside.

The incident occurred yesterday, October 11, with the TikTok user posting the video to highlight the aggressive behavior of the truck driver. The clip begins with the electric vehicle, an Ora Goodcat, traveling down the road when a box truck suddenly pulls up alongside it. The truck driver attempts to force the Goodcat off the road by swerving and making contact with the car. Despite the collision, the electric car driver maintains control and continues driving. Eventually, the box truck loses control, spins around, and ends up on the side of the road.

Both vehicles sustained damage from the collision. The side of the Goodcat was notably dented, while the box truck also showed signs of damage. The TikTok user uploaded the full video after numerous netizens expressed curiosity about the events leading to the incident.

The video reveals that the Goodcat was driving in the left lane before switching to the right lane to overtake the truck. After making the lane change, the Goodcat driver then turned right at an intersection, remaining within the lane. The truck driver accused the electric car driver of cutting him off, but no immediate conflict occurred at that moment.

The situation escalated as the vehicles approached a road construction area. The box truck quickly moved into the lane adjacent to the Goodcat and began aggressively blocking its path, swerving left and right to prevent it from passing. When the Goodcat driver eventually managed to get into the left lane and attempted to overtake, the box truck swerved again, leading to the collision and subsequent loss of control by the truck.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the intense moment when the box truck spins out and veers off the lane. The TikTok user captioned the video with a frustrated comment, expressing their disbelief at the truck driver’s actions.

The incident has sparked discussions online about road safety and the importance of maintaining composure while driving. Viewers of the video have expressed various opinions, ranging from criticism of the truck driver’s recklessness to praise for the Goodcat driver’s calm handling of the situation, reported KhaoSod.

