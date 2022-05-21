Thailand’s biggest light festival kicks off on Phuket shores

Thailand’s biggest light festival arrived on the shores of Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach yesterday. Officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand welcomed partiers to the Aqua Lumina Illumination Festival with, as you’d expect, lots of colourful lights. The Phuket edition of the festival is set to last until May 31.

Aqua Lumina’s theme in Phuket is “Land of the Guardians of the Andaman”. As with all the Aqua Lumina festivals, it is displaying lit up sculptures and multimedia shows, as well as projection mapping with 3D images with light. Local musicians are performing at the festival, with street vendors serving food from local chefs. Prizes are up for grab for attendees from 5pm t0 10pm every night of the festival. Entry is free.

TAT’s Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development, Nithi Siprae, said the main target for the festival is domestic tourists.

“This will be the main target group that will be able to rehabilitate and help entrepreneurs in the country’s tourism industry, especially in the 3 provinces with the main potential on the Andaman coast- namely Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket…”



To get to Aqua Lumina in Phuket, people can take free shuttle busses from the 3 main pickup points at Phuket Municipality Market on Ranong road, Central Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road, and at Karon Beach. Busses will run at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, and 9pm. Returning busses will leave the festival at 6pm, 7pm, 6pm, 9pm, and 10:30pm.

When Aqua Lumina began last week in Krabi, the theme was “The Land of Magical Creatures”. The Krabi festival is still happening, and will last until May 25. The festival will make its way to Phang Nga next week on May 27 (Friday), with the theme “Phang Nga, the Land of Dancing Waves”. The Phang Nga festival will last until June 12.

SOURCE: The Phuket News | TAT