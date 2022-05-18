Thailand’s biggest light festival is headed to Phuket

After it began last week in Krabi, Thailand’s biggest light festival, known as the Aqua Lumina Illumination Festival, is headed towards Phuket. The festival will dazzle the shores of Nai Harn Beach from this coming Friday until May 31. The festival in Phuket will display lit up sculptures and multimedia shows, as well as projection mapping with 3D images with light.

Aqua Lumina’s theme in Phuket will be “Land of the Guardians of the Andaman”. Local musicians will perform at the festival, with street vendors serving food from local chefs. Prizes will be up for grab for attendees from 5pm 50 10pm every night of the festival. Entry is free.

To get to Aqua Lumina, people can take free shuttle busses from the 3 main pickup points at Phuket Municipality Market on Ranong road, Central Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road, and at Karon Beach. Busses will run at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, and 9pm. Returning busses will leave the festival at 6pm, 7pm, 6pm, 9pm, and 10:30pm.



Authorities in Phuket, and some other areas of Thailand, have organised several festivals this year to help bring in tourism income. This comes after Thailand’s tourism economy was plundered by Covid-19 restrictions.

Last month, the ‘Suk Jai Naithu’ festival in showcased the Kathu district’s traditional clothing. The festival included a parade of people dressed in colourful, elaborate costumes. It also included many seafood stalls and local shows on five stages.

SOURCE: The Phuket News | TAT News