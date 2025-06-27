Injured Thai man lies to protect drunk girlfriend after car crash

A Thai man took the blame for a car crash in the central province of Chachoengsao to protect his drunk girlfriend, asking her to leave him at the scene despite suffering a head injury himself.

Officers from Bang Pakong Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 3am today, June 27, after a sedan crashed into an electricity pole outside a dormitory on Bang Wua Road in the Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao.

Police reported that the car’s front bumper was damaged and that the driver, a 30 year old Thai man named Mongkhon, sustained a head injury. Despite the wound, Mongkhon refused medical treatment from rescue workers.

In video footage shared by Channel 8, he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, though he was still able to communicate with emergency responders.

Initially, Mongkhon lied to both police and rescue personnel, claiming he had been driving alone. However, his girlfriend, who had fled the scene after the crash, later returned and confessed to being the driver, prompting Mongkhon to reveal the truth.

Thai man protects drunk girlfriend who crashes car into pole
Photo via Facebook/ Mongkol Ngamkham

According to Mongkhon, he and his girlfriend had been travelling together, with her behind the wheel. During the journey, the couple began arguing, and Mongkhon grabbed the steering wheel, causing his girlfriend to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the pole.

He further admitted that his girlfriend did not hold a driving licence and was driving under the influence of alcohol. Out of concern that she would be arrested, he told her to flee the scene and claimed responsibility for the crash. Channel 8 reported that she returned out of concern for his injury.

Thai man admits girlfriend's fault
Photo via Facebook/ Mongkol Ngamkham

The specific legal action taken against the couple was not detailed in the report. However, under Thai law, she could face two charges based on similar past cases:

  • Section 64 of the Land Transport Act: Driving without a licence, punishable by up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 1,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 43 of the Land Transport Act: Driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 baht, or both.
Thai man blames himself for car cash to protect girlfriend
Photo via Channel 8

A similar case was reported in Pattaya in January, where a Thai woman attempted to shield her intoxicated foreign boyfriend after he crashed into a som tam cart, injuring the vendor. She claimed to be the driver, but witnesses testified that the foreign man was behind the wheel.

