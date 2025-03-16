South Korean tourist found dead in Phuket luxury spa sauna

Picture courtesy of amarintv

A South Korean tourist was found dead in a sauna room at a luxury spa in Phuket. His wife revealed that he had entered the facility before losing consciousness. Attempts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful. Police are set to investigate the cause of death.

Today, March 16, reports emerged that yesterday, March 15 at 6.30pm, Police Captain Yutthaphon Promdao, an investigator at the Wichit Police Station in Phuket, received a report of a foreign tourist’s death in a sauna room at a luxury spa in Mueang district, Phuket.

He informed Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, the superintendent of Wichit Police Station, and proceeded to the scene for investigation, accompanied by the investigative team, a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital, and staff from the Kusoldharm Foundation.

At the scene, the body of 64 year old Park, a South Korean tourist and spa customer, was found dead on the floor outside the sauna room. Red rashes were visible on his back and the nape of his neck.

His wife stated that she, along with Park and his two sisters, visited the spa. While she opted for a traditional Thai massage, Park chose to use the sauna services, reported KhaoSod.

He was later found unconscious inside the sauna room. The staff were alerted and tried to revive him with CPR while emergency services and the police were notified. Subsequently, Park’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where a forensic doctor would conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Last year, a 68 year old Thai woman tragically passed away while relaxing in a sauna room at a fitness centre located in a shopping mall in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok. The discovery was made on June 10 last year.

A staff member at the fitness center found the woman, Thunchanok, lifeless in the sauna room at around 6pm. Despite the worker’s efforts to perform CPR, it was clear that Thunchanok had already passed away before being discovered.