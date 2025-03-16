Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 58 year old man tragically died after a lawnmower blade broke off and struck his leg while he was working in a field in Bang Pa Han district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

The incident was reported yesterday, March 15. Relatives had planned to celebrate his birthday but instead found themselves organising a funeral.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyapong Sirichanyatham from Bang Pa Han Police Station received the report and proceeded to the scene with a doctor from Bang Pa Han Hospital and rescue personnel from the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association.

They discovered Cherdchai in a rice field in Bang Saothong subdistrict, lying face down with a lawnmower blade embedded in his left thigh, surrounded by a significant amount of blood. Nearby lay a damaged lawnmower with a broken blade.

Cherdchai’s niece, 42 year old Orawan, expressed her sorrow, stating that her uncle had left home at 4pm on March 14 to trim the tops of rice plants in preparation for fertilisation. This was intended to promote rice growth and reduce weed growth in the field.

When he did not return, family members searched for him and found his motorcycle parked at the field’s entrance. They then discovered his body in the field, having been struck by the broken lawnmower blade, which likely severed a major artery, leading to his death as no one was present to assist.

Orawan further mentioned that this day marked her uncle’s 59th birthday, and his children, living in other provinces, were on their way to celebrate. Sadly, the day turned from a celebration into a day of mourning.

Police at the scene collected evidence, including the lawnmower and the broken blade, documenting it for legal proceedings. The removal of the body proved challenging due to the field’s location, inaccessible to vehicles.

Rescue workers had to carry the body on a stretcher over a distance of more than two kilometres along the field paths, reported KhaoSod.