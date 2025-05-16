Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict

A Thai mother bravely fought off a man who attempted to rape her five year old daughter at their home in the Isaan province of Udon Thani, hitting the suspect with a clothes iron until he fled the scene.

A 33 year old Thai man, Watchara, shared a video on his Facebook account yesterday, May 15, showing residents in the Kudsa sub-district of Udon Thani attacking and detaining the suspect. The video was captioned…

“A mentally ill man attempted to rape a young girl in the Ban Yang Bung community. We caught him hiding here and suspected him of using drugs.”

In the video, a man in a dark blue shirt punched the suspect twice before other locals intervened. A picture shared in the comments section showed the suspect with a bloody head wound.

Watchara reported to Channel 7 that the suspect was 29 year old Preecha. He arrived in the community on his bicycle and approached the young victim while she was playing alone outside her home.

The girl was frightened and ran away from him into her home. Preecha followed her and attempted to remove her clothes, but the mother intervened in time after hearing her daughter screaming. The woman hit Preecha on the head with a clothes iron, causing him to flee on his bicycle.

Watchara stated that the mother sought help from people in the area to apprehend the suspect, so he searched for Preecha. He caught the suspect when he saw him sitting on the bank of the pond, cleaning the blood from his head wound.

Preecha’s mother visited the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station to see her son. The elderly woman told police that she had three children: one daughter and two sons. The daughter had married a German man and lived abroad, but she transferred 10,000 baht to her account monthly.

Her middle son had already died from solvent abuse. Her youngest son is Preecha. She insisted that she would not bail her son out and would let him face the consequences of his actions. Preecha reportedly bowed down at his mother’s feet to apologise before being imprisoned.

Preecha was initially charged with trespassing, which carries a potential sentence of up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both, according to Section 364 of the Criminal Law.

For the sexual assault charge, police would conduct further questioning of the girl and her family before determining the penalty.