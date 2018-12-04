Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo | The Thaiger

King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Phuket

Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 hours ago

on

PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket

A man has been sighted on camera while he was masturbating in front of his room at a Phuket condominium in Phuket Town.

A facebook user “Lebsuay Phuket” has posted two videos with a message read, “please shared this to warn other women.”

“This has been happening since five month ago. He comes out about 3am, sometimes 5am, to do masturbation.  Sometimes he speaks with himself. He is targeting rooms which have only women as tenants. Sometimes he turns to show the camera.”

“I have installed CCTV cameras because I am afraid of him. He is now still here but sometimes changes his target to other buildings.”

“We have already reported this to the Phuket City Police.”

Police are now continuing their investigation.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Phuket

Eight Phuket monks defrocked after testing positive for drugs

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 4, 2018

By

Eight monks from three temples in Phuket have been defrocked after posting positive drug tests.

Phuket officers raided three temples in Mueang Phuket and Kathu district – Samkong Temple, Kathu Temple and Thepnimit Temple – after locals complained about drug in the temples.

Officers conducted urine drug tests on the monks. The drug tests show that one monk from Samkong Temple and seven other monks from the Kathu Temple came up with a positive reading.

The eight monks have now been defrocked by a senior monk before being taken to the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Centre for further drugs treatment.

Police are investigating the temples and questioning the monks.

Phuket

Injured dolphin from Nai Yang Beach still in critical condition

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 4, 2018

By

The injured dolphin found at Nai Yang beach last week is still in critical condition. A laser treatment is being used as part of the healthcare for the dolphin.

The dolphin was found on Friday. Read more about last week’s rescue HERE.

At the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) veterinarians and volunteers are now taking care of the dolphin 24 hours a day by helping to support it in the water.

Veterinarian Patcharapohn Kaewmong, who is currently taking care of the dolphin says, “the dolphin is now in critical condition. It has been infected and has some wounds on its fin. It is weak and cannot swim by itself.”

“We need staff members and volunteers to support it in the water.”

“We have given some antibiotic medicine and are using laser technology to assist in the treatment. We are trying our best to save this little dolphin.”

The PMBC has also called for volunteers to help support the dolphin in water during its treatment. Anyone interested please contact www.facebook.com/thaiwhales/

Phuket

Two races on Day One of Phuket King’s Cup

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 4, 2018

By

The 32nd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta was off to a flying start yesterday with a strong breeze of up to 17 knots, allowing race organisers to hold two races in all classes off the southern part of Phuket.

In the top flight IRC Zero Class – for the slick, stripped down racing keelboats – Australian Ray Roberts and his crew on Team Hollywood managed to edge out defending champions Tom and Kevin Whitcraft on their Thai-registered boat THA 72, which was skippered by Don Whitcraft in both races.

In two closely-fought races, Team Hollywood won by narrow margins, and the two boats are expected to be engaged in some close racing right up until the final day on Saturday.

“We had a great competition in the first race, but not so good in the second race,” said defending champion Kevin Whitcraft.

“We’ll have to lift our game in the coming races,” he added.

The IRC 1 Class was also a close battle for first place, with Mandrake III coming out on top overall after winning the second race. King’s Cup regulars Nick Burns and Fred Kinmonth finished third on Mandrake III in the first race, but came roaring back to take first place in the second race.

Mandrake III leads East Marine Emagine by only half a point after two races, with Loco and Aquarii tied for third place in the IRC 1 Class.

One boat that grabs the spotlight wherever it goes is the 60-foot trimaran SKH Scallywag Fuku Bid, a winner at the recent Raja Muda Regatta in Malaysia, and it did not disappoint on the Andaman Sea off Phuket on Monday.

With one of its hulls completely out of the water as it cut through the sea at high speed, leaving everything in its wake, its only real rival was its handicap. However, despite being about to hit almost 40 knots in a strong breeze, the Scallywag crew had to settle for second place on Monday behind Australian Dan Fidock’s Fugazi in the Racing Multihull Class.

Scallywag was first over the line by a country mile in both races on Monday, but Fugazi also sailed well and once the handicap was deducted from the big boat’s time, the smaller Aussie-helmed boat took the honors.

Closer to the shore, the young sailors in the dinghy classes had practices races and honed their skills on Monday in preparation for the start of their opening races on Wednesday in the waters off Kata Beach.

Youngsters from Phuket as well as Sattahip, Pattaya, Koh Phangan, Songhkla and other parts of Thailand will be contesting the Optimist Boys and Girls, Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, Laser Standard and 420 classes, some of them already champions and representatives of the country at international events.

These up-and-coming youngsters will one day be aboard the bigger boats racing further out to sea.

One of the biggest regatta fleets in Asia will take to the water again on Tuesday morning as the second day of racing gets underway in the Phuket King’s Cup, which finishes on Saturday.

There are 11 classes of keelboats and multihulls competing in this year’s regatta, which is held off its traditional base at the Beyond Resort Kata at Kata Beach.

