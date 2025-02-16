Russian, Thai nationals arrested in Phuket over wire fraud charges

Picture courtesy of Phuket Immigration / CCIB

A Russian national and three Thai citizens have been detained in Phuket in separate operations. The Russian, Egor Nikolaevich Glebov, is wanted by US police for wire fraud charges.

Phuket Immigration officers and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) carried out the raids. Glebov, a 38 year old Russian national, was apprehended at a residence in Supalai Palm Springs, Srisoonthorn.

His arrest followed the execution of Search Warrant No. 36/2568, linked to Criminal Court Arrest Warrant No. 6/2568, issued on January 15, 2025.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit an offence against the United States and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Picture courtesy of Phuket Immigration / CCIB

A second operation was conducted at a house in the 88 Land & House Koh Kaew estate using Search Warrant No. 39/2568, issued on February 10, 2025.

This led to the arrest of three Thai nationals. Phumin Saenbodo was detained under Phuket Provincial Court Warrant No. 127/2568 for jointly organising a game or using tricks to help announce, advertise, or directly solicit, etc., or mule accounts.

Jiranan Boonchan faced similar charges under Warrant No. 117/2568, while Sarika Pradittan was arrested under Warrant No. 120/2568 for related offences, reported The Phuket News.

Police have confirmed that all individuals are now in custody pending further investigation and legal proceedings.

Photo: Phuket Immigration / CCIB

In similar news, a Chinese national accused of public fraud has been extradited from Thailand to China about a case involving over 112 million yuan (approximately US$15.3 million or 540 million baht).

Yan Tianxi was transferred to Shanghai Economic Police at Suvarnabhumi International Airport and subsequently boarded a flight to China on January 16, confirmed Thitiwadee Sintawanarong, a public prosecutor at the Foreign Affairs Division of the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG).

An arrest warrant was issued last year by a Chinese court for Yan, who is accused of collaborating with others to defraud Chinese citizens of 112 million yuan through a deceptive loan application.

