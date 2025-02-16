Family of three found dead in truck: Suspects charged with murder

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, February 15, at the Khlong Khlung Police Station in Kamphaeng Phet province, senior police officials presented the case of a family of three found dead in a pickup truck.

Two suspects, Siwakorn or Note and Khe, were charged with intentional murder, concealment of bodies, theft at night, and possession of firearms without permission.

At 1pm, the police took the two suspects to reconstruct the crime scene. As they left the station, reporters attempted to question them about their motives and actions, especially regarding the murder of a seven year old child.

The suspects did not respond and were escorted to a police van.

The atmosphere at the station was tense as around a hundred relatives and locals gathered, shouting questions and insults at the suspects. The first crime scene was at an abandoned house where the bodies were found.

The family members of the deceased, along with locals, expressed their anger by shouting curses at the suspects. Sirichai, the younger brother of one of the victims and a friend of Siwakorn tried to confront him but was stopped by police to prevent any violence.

The police used a patrol vehicle to simulate the victims’ pickup truck at the scene. Siwakorn claimed that all three victims had died at this location before he removed their jewellery.

He then walked approximately 800 metres to a spot where he claimed relatives would pick him up and where he covered the truck with a cloth on January 17.

Family murder

The second scene was in a rice field where blood was found. It was reportedly here that Siwakorn shot Wongsakorn, the father, according to the police statement.

Due to the large number of family members and locals present who were shouting insults and the open nature of the area, the police decided to cancel the reconstruction at this location.

Other locations, including where the mother and child were shot and where the gun was discarded, were not reconstructed due to safety concerns.

Khe, the brother of the murdered mother and a former friend of Siwakorn, attended the reconstruction and condemned the suspects’ actions, demanding justice to the fullest extent.

Rescue divers were deployed to search for the weapon and mobile phones after Note admitted to shooting the family. He claimed the shooting was triggered by a dispute over money the family refused to lend.

The brother of the deceased expressed disbelief at Siwakorn’s actions, especially after Siwakorn had pretended to seek information about the crime.

Siwakorn claimed the gun accidentally fired at the child, prompting him to fatally shoot the mother as well.