Back in the driver’s seat: Rewat plans to steer Phuket forward

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, February 3, 2025
81 1 minute read
Back in the driver’s seat: Rewat plans to steer Phuket forward
Picture courtesy of The Phuket Express

Fresh off his re-election victory, Rewat Areerob is revving up to tackle the challenges facing Phuket as the newly-affirmed president of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO).

Triumphing with a commanding 86,616 votes, Rewat of the Phuket Yat Dai Party left his nearest rival, Lersak Leenanitikul of the Prachachon Party, trailing in the dust with 44,602 votes.

Advertisements

Not content with just the presidency, the Phuket Yat Dai Party also seized 21 out of the 24 available seats on the PPAO Council, solidifying their mandate to power through change.

Speaking from the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Phuket, Rewat didn’t mince words. With an agenda clearer than a post-monsoon sky, he vowed to tackle the island’s worsening traffic congestion, now rivaling the infamous gridlocks of Bangkok.

Related Articles

“We [Phuket Yat Dai] will use every minute from now on to take care of people, fix the problems and create new opportunities for our hometown of Phuket.”

Acknowledging the public’s trust in his leadership, Rewat expressed gratitude.

“There are so many problems. Today, I have received an opportunity from the people.”

Advertisements
Back in the driver’s seat: Rewat plans to steer Phuket forward | News by Thaiger
Picture of Rewat Areerob at his victory speech at the Royal Phuket City Hotel courtesy of Phuket News

With determination fuelled by the support of his constituents, he emphasised the single-minded focus on alleviating traffic woes.

“I know that the people of Phuket are suffering from traffic problems, and they are worsening by the day. Solving traffic problems must come first.”

However, traffic isn’t the only concern in Rewat’s crosshairs. He is committed to engaging with the community and amplifying every voice.

“I will continue to listen to every voice from everyone, no matter how small.”

Rewat also promised that inclusivity and responsiveness remain at the heart of his governance.

Waste management also features prominently on his priority list, alongside economic development aimed at invigorating Phuket’s grassroots.

“I will combine all my strengths to solve both traffic and garbage problems for the people of Phuket. The grassroots economy from the community of our brothers and sisters will move and improve.”

With Rewat back in the driver’s seat, Phuket stands at the crossroads of progress and potential. If his promises hold true, the road ahead could very well lead to transformative solutions and newfound prosperity for the island’s residents.

Latest Thailand News
Debt-ridden Thai man snatches bag from Japanese tourist in Chiang Mai Crime News

Debt-ridden Thai man snatches bag from Japanese tourist in Chiang Mai

55 minutes ago
Back in the driver’s seat: Rewat plans to steer Phuket forward Environment News

Back in the driver’s seat: Rewat plans to steer Phuket forward

1 hour ago
Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens Environment News

Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens

1 hour ago
Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce Business News

Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

2 hours ago
Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections Politics News

Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections

2 hours ago
2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online Bangkok News

2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

2 hours ago
Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat Crime News

Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat

2 hours ago
Gold rush 2.0: Prices hit dazzling new heights past 45,000 baht Thailand News

Gold rush 2.0: Prices hit dazzling new heights past 45,000 baht

2 hours ago
Thai police, soldiers rescue Hong Kong woman from call centre scam Crime News

Thai police, soldiers rescue Hong Kong woman from call centre scam

2 hours ago
Teen attacked in Bangkok after tea shop stumble Bangkok News

Teen attacked in Bangkok after tea shop stumble

3 hours ago
Monk, vendor, &#038; balloon seller strike gold with ‘ugly’ lottery tickets Thailand News

Monk, vendor, & balloon seller strike gold with ‘ugly’ lottery tickets

3 hours ago
Thai man fatally shoots wife and mother-in-law before suicide Crime News

Thai man fatally shoots wife and mother-in-law before suicide

3 hours ago
Police pose as delivery riders to arrest drug smugglers in Thailand Crime News

Police pose as delivery riders to arrest drug smugglers in Thailand

3 hours ago
High education at Bangkok’s language learning meetup Events

High education at Bangkok’s language learning meetup

3 hours ago
Golden getaway: Thief strikes at Pathum Thani shopping mall Crime News

Golden getaway: Thief strikes at Pathum Thani shopping mall

3 hours ago
Teen caught with two million meth pills on Mekong River Crime News

Teen caught with two million meth pills on Mekong River

3 hours ago
Thai woman arrested over largest romance scam at Hat Yai airport Crime News

Thai woman arrested over largest romance scam at Hat Yai airport

4 hours ago
Thai sex creator retires and warns fans of impersonation scam Thailand News

Thai sex creator retires and warns fans of impersonation scam

4 hours ago
57 Thailand provinces face hazardous PM2.5 levels Environment News

57 Thailand provinces face hazardous PM2.5 levels

4 hours ago
Thaksin travels to Malaysia for talks with PM Politics News

Thaksin travels to Malaysia for talks with PM

4 hours ago
Two detectives killed in rear-end collision with cement truck Road deaths

Two detectives killed in rear-end collision with cement truck

4 hours ago
Pee-ce treaty: Foreigners demand more loos after Phuket public urination uproar Crime News

Pee-ce treaty: Foreigners demand more loos after Phuket public urination uproar

4 hours ago
Ex-Yasothon prosecutor arrested for 100,000 baht bribery charge Crime News

Ex-Yasothon prosecutor arrested for 100,000 baht bribery charge

5 hours ago
Blade end: Krabi mechanic’s routine lawnmower repair turns deadly Krabi News

Blade end: Krabi mechanic’s routine lawnmower repair turns deadly

5 hours ago
Newborn found abandoned in Buriram banana grove Crime News

Newborn found abandoned in Buriram banana grove

5 hours ago
Environment NewsPhuket NewsPolitics NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, February 3, 2025
81 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

2 hours ago
Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections

Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections

2 hours ago
2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

2 hours ago
Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat

Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat

2 hours ago