Back in the driver’s seat: Rewat plans to steer Phuket forward

Fresh off his re-election victory, Rewat Areerob is revving up to tackle the challenges facing Phuket as the newly-affirmed president of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO).

Triumphing with a commanding 86,616 votes, Rewat of the Phuket Yat Dai Party left his nearest rival, Lersak Leenanitikul of the Prachachon Party, trailing in the dust with 44,602 votes.

Not content with just the presidency, the Phuket Yat Dai Party also seized 21 out of the 24 available seats on the PPAO Council, solidifying their mandate to power through change.

Speaking from the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Phuket, Rewat didn’t mince words. With an agenda clearer than a post-monsoon sky, he vowed to tackle the island’s worsening traffic congestion, now rivaling the infamous gridlocks of Bangkok.

“We [Phuket Yat Dai] will use every minute from now on to take care of people, fix the problems and create new opportunities for our hometown of Phuket.”

Acknowledging the public’s trust in his leadership, Rewat expressed gratitude.

“There are so many problems. Today, I have received an opportunity from the people.”

With determination fuelled by the support of his constituents, he emphasised the single-minded focus on alleviating traffic woes.

“I know that the people of Phuket are suffering from traffic problems, and they are worsening by the day. Solving traffic problems must come first.”

However, traffic isn’t the only concern in Rewat’s crosshairs. He is committed to engaging with the community and amplifying every voice.

“I will continue to listen to every voice from everyone, no matter how small.”

Rewat also promised that inclusivity and responsiveness remain at the heart of his governance.

Waste management also features prominently on his priority list, alongside economic development aimed at invigorating Phuket’s grassroots.

“I will combine all my strengths to solve both traffic and garbage problems for the people of Phuket. The grassroots economy from the community of our brothers and sisters will move and improve.”

With Rewat back in the driver’s seat, Phuket stands at the crossroads of progress and potential. If his promises hold true, the road ahead could very well lead to transformative solutions and newfound prosperity for the island’s residents.