Phuket’s multi-tasking bus driver fined | The Thaiger

The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has fined the Phuket to Songkhla bus driver who, on Saturday, was captured on video, whilst responsible for a bus full of passengers, with his son sitting on his lap and making, what appears to be, live video chat calls.

Read more about the incident HERE. (The original story says the bus was travelling to Phattalung. The bus was actually going to Songkhla but was registered in Phattalung)

The PLTO Officer Prapai Suankun says, “We have questioned the bus driver who has been named as 45 year old Surachai Reabroi.”

“The bus headed off from the Phuket Bus Terminal on Friday night. The bus driver told us that he teaches his seven year old son to drive the bus but he has still has control of the steering wheel along the way.”

“He dropped his son in Phang Nga and then continued on the drive. The bus arrived at its destination at Dan Nok in Songkhla. He had driven 60-70 kilometres during the journey.”

“Surachai has been fined 5,000 baht. His driving license has been suspended for one month. We are also paying more attention to ensure the road safety of public vehicle drivers.”

