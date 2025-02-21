Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute

Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute
A Thai woman urged netizens to help her report a post as spam after her ex-boyfriend shared her explicit images on X (formerly Twitter) following a dispute over car payments.

The victim shared her story yesterday, February 20, with the news Facebook page เจ๊มอย v+ (Jmoi v+). She revealed that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Boy, blackmailed her by threatening to share a screenshot from a nude video call they had while in a relationship.

Boy posted the explicit image on X, falsely claiming that she was a sex worker and encouraging netizens to contact her for sexual services. In addition, Boy shared her explicit images in the comments section of a post about her daughter’s birthday, further spreading the humiliating content.

The woman explained to the media that she had been in a relationship with Boy for about two years. While they did not have children together, Boy had a daughter from a previous marriage. She alleged that Boy physically abused her throughout their relationship and was unfaithful, prompting her to end the relationship.

Boy’s actions were reportedly motivated by a dispute over a car. During their relationship, Boy bought a car in her name. After their breakup, Boy continued using the car but refused to make the monthly payments.

Thai woman seeks help after ex-boyfriend shares her lewd images
The explicit images of the victim. | Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

As her name was listed as the owner, the finance company contacted the woman to demand payment. She reached out to Boy, asking him to pay the instalments but he refused. Instead, he insulted her with vulgar language and threatened her with explicit images.

Despite asking family, friends, and others to report the posts as spam, the woman said it had little effect. The images were widely reshared on the platform, causing her significant embarrassment.

She then turned to the news Facebook page, hoping that those who saw her story and the images on X would assist in reporting them.

Thai man shared ex explicit imags after break up and car dispute
The victim’s phone was broken after repeated assault by the man. | Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

The victim stated that she filed a complaint against Boy at Ma Roeng Police Station in Nakhon Ratchasima, in the Isaan region of Thailand. She urged Boy to cease his actions and reflect on how he would feel if his daughter faced a similar situation.

