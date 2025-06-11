Thai Porsche driver kills motorcyclist and tries to silence victim’s family

A Porsche driver crashed into and killed a female motorcyclist in the southern province of Songkhla, later allegedly threatening the victim’s family to abandon legal proceedings.

The 38 year old Thai man, Supachai Suwannarat, appealed to ThaiRath to help him seek justice for his wife, Thong-uraiwan Phramana. Thong-uraiwan was killed in a car accident on Kanchana Wanit Road in Mueang district, Songkhla province, on Sunday, June 8.

The female driver reportedly crashed her luxury black Porsche Cayenne SUV into the rear of Thong-uraiwan’s motorcycle, killing her at the scene.

Supachai revealed that his wife worked as a cook in a restaurant and usually finished work in the early hours. On the day of the incident, Thong-uraiwan did not return home by 5am as usual. Supachai initially assumed she had gone out with friends and proceeded with his daily routine.

After dropping his mother off at work and returning home, he noticed a pair of his wife’s flipflops on the road. Fearing she was in an accident, he contacted several hospitals to inquire about her. However, no information about his wife appeared in any places.

Upon arriving home, a neighbour approached him with the devastating news that his wife had died. Her body was taken to Koh Yor Songkhla Hospital.

Supachai described the moment as heartbreaking. He had been in a relationship with Thong-uraiwan for six years, and the couple planned to open a restaurant together.

Later, Supachai’s mother, Chaweewan Sangkakun, received a phone call from an unidentified man who asked her not to carry on the legal process on the fatal accident. He encouraged her to instead request financial compensation, offering to pay any amount she desired.

Chaweewan said she refused and informed the man that she had no right to accept compensation. Thong-uraiwan’s mother would travel to Songkhla to handle the matter properly.

Supachai described his wife as a hardworking and kind-hearted person. He vowed to do everything in his power to bring justice for her.

Chaweewan also told the media that witnesses had reported the Porsche driver to be a woman of around 30 years old, travelling with a male companion, and appearing to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Supachai alleged that police failed to administer an alcohol test to the driver, despite signs of clear intoxication.

ThaiRath later identified the driver as 30 year old Pitchaya Lapakun, reportedly the owner of a leading batter manufacturing company in the province. Pitchaya did not attend the victim’s funeral but sent a representative on her behalf.

Officers from Mueang Songkhla Police Station told ThaiRath that no alcohol test was carried out on Pitchaya because she was not present at the scene when they arrived.

They added that no questioning or legal charges had been issued because the victim’s family had initially wished to focus on funeral arrangements.