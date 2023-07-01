Phuket’s Wichit Municipality launches free mobile rabies vaccinations for animals

A man petting a dog. (Photo by iStock)

Phuket‘s Wichit Municipality has unveiled a series of mobile centres tailored to offer free rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs.

This manoeuvre is an effort led by the Division of Public Health and Environment of Wichit Municipality. Cats and dogs can get free vaccinations from 8.30am until 12pm, starting on July 10 and concluding on July 14, The Phuket News reported.

The locations are as follows:

July 10- Deep Sea Port at Ao Makham

July 11- Kwang Tung Cemetery (next to Moo Ban Phaisarn in Moo 9, Wichit)

July 12- The multipurpose building at Moo Ban Tinnawut 3 (off Kwang Road)

July 13- the multipurpose building at Phuket Villa 3 (off Chao Fa East Road)

July 14- Sri Phuwanat Park (On Pattana Thogntin Road)

To get the free vaccinations, pet-owners are required to carry their pet owner identification, alongside a certificate booklet documenting the medical history of their dogs and cats.

For any queries relative to this campaign, potential participants are encouraged to ring the Wichit Municipality Division of Public Health and Environment at 076-525-100 ext. 164 within usual governmental office hours.

This initiative of mobile clinics instigated by Wichit Municipality is launched at a critical time. It arrives as Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation is pushing for Phuket to earn the recognition of being the first rabies-free province across Thailand.

Last month, a surge in rabies cases claimed three lives in the provinces of Chonburi, Rayong, and Surin, due to a lack of adequate vaccination after contact with the disease. A 28 year old Myanmar man also died in Tak province after being bitten by a rabid dog while in Myanmar. The Department of Disease Control’s Director, Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, reported that between January 1 and May 23, 2023, three deaths were recorded: one each in Chonburi, Rayong, and Surin, because the victims did not receive rabies vaccinations after contact with infected animals. To read the full article, click HERE.