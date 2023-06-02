Phuket declared Thailand’s first rabies-free province by DDC

Photo via The Pattaya News

Phuket has been declared the first rabies-free province in Thailand by the Department of Disease Control (DDC). The announcement was made by Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantharod, who revealed that DDC Director General Tanet Kratsanaitawiwong praised the province’s successful efforts in preventing and controlling rabies in both animals and humans.

This achievement comes after a steady decline in rabies-related deaths in Thailand, with 18 fatalities reported in 2018 and only three in the following year. Notably, Phuket has not experienced a single rabies-related death in the past 15 years.

The official declaration of Phuket as a rabies-free province is expected to boost the confidence of tourists visiting the popular destination, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable experience for all.

This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the local authorities, veterinarians, and residents in Phuket who have worked tirelessly to prevent and control the spread of rabies. Their efforts have included regular vaccination campaigns for dogs and cats, as well as public education programs to raise awareness about the importance of responsible pet ownership and rabies prevention.

The rabies-free status of Phuket serves as a model for other provinces in Thailand and the region to follow, highlighting the importance of a comprehensive and coordinated approach to rabies control and prevention. With continued efforts and collaboration, it is hoped that more provinces in Thailand will achieve this milestone in the near future, contributing to a safer and healthier environment for both humans and animals.

Follow us on :













In February, over 70 people had been exposed to rabies in Thailand’s northeast provinces of Surin and Buriram. In Surin, 67 people were found to be at risk for contracting the disease, while seven people in Buriram were at risk, adding up to a total of 74 people at risk, according to the chief of the Disease Prevention and Control Office 9.

All of the individuals who were exposed to rabies had been vaccinated against the disease. The office found that from October 1, 2022, to February 6, five animals in Surin had rabies and another five in Buriram. Read more about the story HERE.