Move Forward Party MP admits to violent incident

A notable incident involving an MP from the Move Forward Party (MFP) in Bangkok has raised eyebrows across. The MP, Sirin Sanguansin, confirmed he was responsible for an act of violence against a woman when he was travelling between Pattaya and Sri Racha.

On Thursday, Sirin wrote in a Facebook post, “I am very sorry for the incident. First, I was late to address the incident and clarify the situation because I recently had a minor accident with head injuries. I apologise to Ms. A (fictitious name), to her family, and to all the people who have supported me.”

Sirin went on to add, “I am now going into a legal process with police and am under investigation by the Move Forward Party. I am ready to accept any punishment for what I have done.”

Sirin claimed that some news reported on the incident is untrue. “Some of the news reported about the incident is not true. Neither myself nor Ms. A have given any information to any reporter, only police and the Move Forward Party,” he said.

“I am very regretful and apologise to everyone who was affected in this incident,” Sirin wrote.

The Pattaya News noted that Sirin did not explicitly state what he did or did not do. The MFP did not release a statement on the incident as of press time. The incident was reportedly under review by senior party leaders.